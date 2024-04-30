Professor T's Emma Naomi and Barney White on the 'shocking' season three finale

Things have become complicated for DI Lisa Donckers (Emma Naomi) and DS Dan Winters (Barney White) in Cambridge-set crime drama Professor T season 3 as the couple have faced challenges in both their professional and personal lives.

Following Lisa's promotion to DI, Dan had to adjust to his girlfriend becoming his boss, and when DCI Maiya Goswami (Sunetra Sarker) took charge of their department, she informed the pair that she didn't want two of her team to be in a relationship — which led to Lisa recently applying for and accepting a transfer to Norwich.

However, the couple have stayed strong together and in the finale of season three, Dan's determined to show Lisa how much she means to him by taking their relationship to the next level — but an unexpected tragedy could change everything.

We caught up with Emma and Barney to find out more...

Emma Naomi and Barney White interview for Professor T

How have Lisa and Dan coped with the changes they've been through in season three? Emma: "The change in work dynamic when Lisa was promoted was definitely something they had to navigate, it was unfamiliar to them. Even though it might have been Lisa's ambition to receive this promotion, I don't know that she was really thinking about the consequences, and it tested her relationship with Dan. I think they get there, but it's definitely a test!" Barney: "At the beginning of the series, Dan is wounded — both by a bullet in his arm, and the fact that Lisa has asked for space in their relationship. On top of that, she is now his boss, so his pride took a hit. He struggled a bit with the change in dynamic and he wasn't his happy-go-lucky self in the first few episodes."

There's a dramatic twist in the final episode which looks set to change everything. Can you give us any teasers about what to expect? Emma: "What can I say?! The end of season three will affect the characters for seasons to come — I think that's the only thing I can safely say! Our viewers will certainly be shocked by what happens." Barney: "Without giving away too much, I would advise anyone watching the last episode of the series to have a healthy supply of tissues at the ready. It's a bit of an assault course on the emotions."

What do the two of you enjoy most about your on-screen partnership? Barney: "Emma and I have been on the show together from the first day of shooting season one in 2020, and it's been such a pleasure sharing all the experiences of filming with her. On-screen, our characters have been through lots of ups and downs, but off-screen we have remained fantastic friends, and enjoy going through scenes together over a cocktail." Emma: "We're always up for working together, which I think is great — in our spare time, we really do go over and over the text, and that's how it's been from the very beginning. Barney is so good at improvising and just bringing something that you don't expect, and I find that really opens up a scene. Sometimes those moments get cut, but the energy is still there and I really love that about working with Barney — he's a great colleague."

What does Ben Miller, who plays Professor Jasper Tempest, bring to the show? Barney: "Everything! He navigates both the humour and the trauma of his character with remarkable skill." Emma: "Ben brings a fantastic, very dry sense of humour as the Professor, and outside of that, he's just a lovely person. He's so interested in everything — the writing, the directing, the acting — and he's a real team player, even though he's got lots to do. I admire how he's able to so consistently deliver what can be quite difficult pieces of text, I know he's been doing it for years, but the way he plays with the lectures and speeches is just fantastic. Ben is a very clever man, and the Professor is very clever, so I think it comes naturally to him."

What does the future hold for Dan (Barney White) and Lisa (Emma Naomi)? (Image credit: ITV)

You film the series in Belgium and Cambridge — do you get much time to explore when you're not working? Barney: "I love Belgium — the land of chocolate and good beer! And what a joy it is to film in beautiful Cambridge: punting down the River Cam with the cast and crew is always a highlight." Emma: "Belgium is so beautiful. We normally stay in Antwerp, and there's always an opportunity to go and have a drink somewhere and because we're working in the summer, it's beautiful outside — the sun isn't setting until 9pm or 10pm. There's something very special about this show — we all get on with each other and want to go out together. I'm very lucky to have been working with such wonderful people for three years."

Finally, have you picked up any useful skills while making this show? Emma: "I got my head down and started learning Dutch [one of the official languages of Belgium], and I think I've got quite good! Well, my vocabulary is good, but my sentence structure isn't great. It's been fun, I've really enjoyed it. I'm not someone who's ever learned a language before, and half of it was by force — I just wanted to know what people around me were saying, and to be able to order a coffee!" Barney: "I learned how to play the trumpet for the first season of the show. My cousin Sam taught me — but all those scenes were cut! So my trumpet, and my trumpet-playing ability, have been gathering dust, but maybe it is time for Dan Winters to pick up again, join a band — maybe start a jazz troupe!"

The finale of Professor T season three airs on Wednesday, May 1 on ITV1 at 9pm. All three seasons are available to watch in full on ITVX.