Professor T season 3: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

The launch date for Professor T season 3 has been confirmed by ITV, and the prickly professor will be back on our screens very soon.

Fans of the show were left with a cliffhanger at the end of the second season after DCI Christina Brand (Juliet Aubrey) confronted her corrupt cop boyfriend Simon Lanesborough (Alastair Mackenzie) in her office with a gun — and when Simon overpowered her and tried to escape, the Professor (Ben Miller) distracted him by firing a rifle into the ceiling.

Although nobody was hurt, the Professor was arrested for discharging an illegal firearm in a police station, and DS Lisa Donckers (Emma Naomi) regretfully informed him that such a serious charge could mean it would be a while before he would make bail.

Here's everything we know about Professor T season 3 so far...

The six-part third season of Professor T will begin on Wednesday March 27 on ITV1 at 9pm. The full series will be available as a box set on ITVX from the launch date.

Confirmed: Professor T (starring Ben Miller) returns for a new six-part series, Wednesday 27 March at 9pm on @ITV and @ITVX pic.twitter.com/iacVci2zTeMarch 13, 2024 See more

Professor T season 3 cast

Ben Miller will of course be back as the eponymous Professor, as will Emma Naomi (Bridgerton) as the newly-promoted DI Lisa Donckers, and Barney White (Ellie & Natasia) as DS Dan Winters. Juliet Aubrey (Primeval) is also back as DCI Brand, as is Andy Gathergood (Andor) as DI Paul Rabbit.

Frances de la Tour (Vicious) returns as the Professor's mother Adelaide Tempest, and Juliet Stevenson (Wolf) reprises her role as the Professor's therapist, Dr Helena Goldberg.

Sunetra Sarker (Casualty) is also set to join the show in season three as a new character, DCI Maiya Goswami.

Frances de la Tour returns as the Professor's overbearing mother Adelaide Tempest (Image credit: ITV)

Professor T season 3 plot

The official synopsis for season three states that "Professor T finds himself in unfamiliar surroundings, banged up in prison after the explosive finale to season 2 saw Jasper trying to defend his old flame DCI Christina Brand. In this season, both their careers are on the line, and both have momentous decisions to make."

Is there a trailer for Professor T season 3?

ITV have not yet released an official trailer for Professor T season 3, but we'll update this page if they do!