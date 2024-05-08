The Fortune Hotel: release date, host, players, trailer and everything we know
Stephen Mangan hosts The Fortune Hotel, ITV1's new reality show packed with sun, sea... and secrets.
Move over The Traitors, there's a new game of deception in town and it's all set to be your favourite reality show of the summer. Here's everything we know about The Fortune Hotel...
The Fortune Hotel: When does it start?
The Fortune Hotel promises to be a real entertainment extravaganza. Launching on Monday, May 13, the show airs nightly Monday to Thursday over the next two weeks. So there's not long to wait for each installment of drama.
Who is the host?
The Split and Pointless star Stephen Mangan is the resort's manager who welcomes 10 pairs of holidaymakers to The Fortune Hotel.
They will all be hoping that, by the end of their stay, they’ll be leaving with a golden glow and £250,000 cash.
How does the game work?
As they arrive at The Fortune Hotel, our 10 pairs are each given a briefcase - and only they will get to learn what's inside.
"Eight cases have nothing in them, one holds the cash and the remaining case contains the Early Checkout card - end the day with that and you’re going home," explains Stephen.
"All our pairs are trying to stay at the hotel while working out where the cash is and the goal is to be the couple at the end holding that case. If they are, they win a life-changing sum of money."
Each episode, our ‘Fortune Holders’, ‘Fortune Hunters’ and ‘Unfortunates’ will try to unravel the ‘Whogotit’ mystery by playing the Day Trip Challenge. Where they place in the challenge will determine their order in the nail-biting case swap in the hotel’s Lady Luck bar later that night. Who’s holding the fortune? And who’s destined for an early checkout?
Who are the guests at The Fortune Hotel?
Meet the 10 couples hoping to win big at The Fortune Hotel…
Adam & Michael
Best friends
Adam says: "Our strategy is to be the fun guys - befriend everyone, so they want us around."
Will & Jo-Anne
Mother and son
Will says: "I’m not going to trust anyone at all. I’m 100% in it to win it!"
Jae & Cherish
Best friends
Jae says: "I would describe our friendship as being, I am the calm… and she is the storm!"
Scott & Tommy
Best friends
Scott says: "The game plan was to convince everyone we had a game plan, which we don’t!"
Daniel & Claire
Married
Daniel says: "As a criminal barrister, I hope this game will involve bluffing and manipulating."
Aysha & Samm
Married
Aysha says: "If we were to win this game it would be huge - and make our three girls proud."
Jen & Susan
Best friends
Jen says: "I might drop some red herrings about my job to throw people off the scent."
Louie and Chloe
Business partners
Louie says: "Working in the beauty industry, first impressions are we’ll be underestimated."
Tracey & Abbie
Mum and daughter
Tracey says: "People will think we’re ditsy, fun and giggly, so we’ll be good contenders."
Gary & Lesley
Partners
Gary says: "Since being made redundant, getting that £250,000 would change our lives."
Is there a trailer?
There is indeed. Here's a teaser to whet your appetite.
The Fortune Hotel... check-in opens from Monday, May 13 at 9pm on ITV1.
With over 20 years’ experience writing about TV and film, Vicky currently writes features for What’s on TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite Week magazines plus news and watching guides for WhatToWatch.com, a job which involves chatting to a whole host of famous faces. Our Vicky LOVES light entertainment, with Strictly Come Dancing, Britain’s Got Talent and The Voice UK among her fave shows. Basically, if it’s got a shiny floor, she’s all over it! When she’s not watching TV, you might find Vicky in therapy… retail therapy that is!