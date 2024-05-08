The Fortune Hotel: release date, host, players, trailer and everything we know

Stephen Mangan is your host for two weeks of fun, sun... and deception.

Move over The Traitors, there's a new game of deception in town and it's all set to be your favourite reality show of the summer. Here's everything we know about The Fortune Hotel...

The Fortune Hotel: When does it start?

The Fortune Hotel promises to be a real entertainment extravaganza. Launching on Monday, May 13, the show airs nightly Monday to Thursday over the next two weeks. So there's not long to wait for each installment of drama.

Who is the host?

The Split and Pointless star Stephen Mangan is the resort's manager who welcomes 10 pairs of holidaymakers to The Fortune Hotel.

They will all be hoping that, by the end of their stay, they’ll be leaving with a golden glow and £250,000 cash.

How does the game work?

As they arrive at The Fortune Hotel, our 10 pairs are each given a briefcase - and only they will get to learn what's inside.

"Eight cases have nothing in them, one holds the cash and the remaining case contains the Early Checkout card - end the day with that and you’re going home," explains Stephen.

"All our pairs are trying to stay at the hotel while working out where the cash is and the goal is to be the couple at the end holding that case. If they are, they win a life-changing sum of money."

Ten couples are hoping to bag a cool £250,000 at The Fortune Hotel. (Image credit: ITV1)

Each episode, our ‘Fortune Holders’, ‘Fortune Hunters’ and ‘Unfortunates’ will try to unravel the ‘Whogotit’ mystery by playing the Day Trip Challenge. Where they place in the challenge will determine their order in the nail-biting case swap in the hotel’s Lady Luck bar later that night. Who’s holding the fortune? And who’s destined for an early checkout?

Who are the guests at The Fortune Hotel?

Meet the 10 couples hoping to win big at The Fortune Hotel…

Adam & Michael

Best friends

Adam says: "Our strategy is to be the fun guys - befriend everyone, so they want us around."

Adam and Michael check into The Fortune Hotel. (Image credit: ITV1)

Will & Jo-Anne

Mother and son

Will says: "I’m not going to trust anyone at all. I’m 100% in it to win it!"

Will and Jo-Anne are making their stay a family affair. (Image credit: ITV1)

Jae & Cherish

Best friends

Jae says: "I would describe our friendship as being, I am the calm… and she is the storm!"

Will The Fortune Hotel test Jae and Cherish's friendship? (Image credit: ITV1)

Scott & Tommy

Best friends

Scott says: "The game plan was to convince everyone we had a game plan, which we don’t!"

Will student Scott and hair stylist Tommy be a cut above the rest? (Image credit: ITV1)

Daniel & Claire

Married

Daniel says: "As a criminal barrister, I hope this game will involve bluffing and manipulating."

Alongside wife Claire, will legal eagle Daniel be master manipulator? (Image credit: ITV1)

Aysha & Samm

Married

Aysha says: "If we were to win this game it would be huge - and make our three girls proud."

Aysha and Samm are hoping to secure a win for their daughters. (Image credit: ITV1)

Jen & Susan

Best friends

Jen says: "I might drop some red herrings about my job to throw people off the scent."

Can Jen and Susan bluff their way to £250,000? (Image credit: ITV1)

Louie and Chloe

Business partners

Louie says: "Working in the beauty industry, first impressions are we’ll be underestimated."

Can bestie beauticians Louie and Chloe prove looks can be deceptive? (Image credit: ITV1)

Tracey & Abbie

Mum and daughter

Tracey says: "People will think we’re ditsy, fun and giggly, so we’ll be good contenders."

Will mother and daughter Tracey and Abbie be the dream team? (Image credit: ITV1)

Gary & Lesley

Partners

Gary says: "Since being made redundant, getting that £250,000 would change our lives."

Is Lesley and Gary's luck about to change at The Fortune Hotel? (Image credit: ITV1)

Is there a trailer?

There is indeed. Here's a teaser to whet your appetite.

The Fortune Hotel... check-in opens from Monday, May 13 at 9pm on ITV1.