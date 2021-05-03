'Kung Fu' and 'Stargirl' renewed at The CW

The CW has pushed through renewal orders for Kung Fu and Stargirl. For Kung Fu, the renewal comes just a month into its first season, signaling a strong confidence form the network since the series has helped revitalize its Wednesday night slot. As for Stargirl, the series will be returning to the network for its third season after its second airs this summer.

"We are beyond proud to continue to share the stories of Nicky Shen and Courtney Whitmore, two strong, powerful young women at the center of this new generation of hit shows for The CW in Kung Fu and DC’s Stargirl,” said Mark Pedowitz, chairman and CEO of The CW Network. “While each boasts remarkable talent on both sides of the camera, Kung Fu and DC’S Stargirl have not only treated fans to some visually stunning action and high-flying heroics, but they also both strike very powerful emotional chords as they delve into the family dynamics and personal relationships at their core, and we are so excited to see what happens next.”

Lady heroes continue to go strong at The CW. The network will say goodbye to Supergirl at the end of this season, but it's great to know that Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang) Courtney Whitmore, Brec Bassinger, and the rest of the women at The CW will keep the boys on the network on their toes.

Kung Fu is currently in the midst of its first season. Stargirl will return to the network for its summer lineup, premiering on Tuesday, August 10th!