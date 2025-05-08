The Bold and the Beautiful May 8 schedule shifts due to announcement of new Pope

Fans hoping to see the next developments in Liam's (Scott Clifton) story on The Bold and the Beautiful will have to wait after breaking news coverage of the new Pope is shifting the soap's schedule by a day.

The Bold and the Beautiful's executive producer Casey Kasprzyk revealed the schedule change via social media.

This is a momentous day! It’s looking like today’s #BoldandBeautiful will be a full preemption. All shows will shift a day. Episode #8820 (Steffy and Finn’s reunion in Monaco) will air in other time zones.May 8, 2025

What this means is that the daytime schedule has been shifted due to coverage of the new Pope, and in some markets that means that soaps will not air. Based on the timing of the coverage, we're fairly certain that viewers in some East Coast markets were unable to see The Bold and the Beautiful, and possibly The Young and the Restless, when the news broke.

But for those outside the East Coast, given that coverage of the new Pope has continued throughout the morning and early afternoon, it looks like CBS made a decision to push the new episode instead of airing it online later this afternoon.

What this means is that all episodes will shift by a day, so today's scheduled episode of The Bold and the Beautiful is now airing Friday, May 9, and Friday's episode will now air Monday, May 12, and so forth.

Per the week's spoilers, here's the episode description from the episode that was supposed to air Thursday, May 8, and will now air May 9: "Luna vows to go against all odds to find a way to have a relationship with Finn. Steffy shares the details of what Liam is going through with Hope."

This was going to be a huge moment on The Bold and the Beautiful after Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) revealed to Hope (Annika Noelle) that Liam (Scott Clifton) is dying in Wednesday's episode. Fans were also expecting to see Luna's (Lisa Yamada) return, pleading for Finn (Tanner Novlan) to accept her as his daughter.

Instead of the planned episode, on Thursday fans will be treated to a flashback episode of when Steffy and Finn were reunited in Monaco.

We'll have to wait and see if CBS does anything to tweak the schedule to get the episodes back on track given that the May 9 episode was supposed to lead into next week's stories.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.