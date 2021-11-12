'Tiger King' Season 2 — release date, cast, trailer, and everything we know

Tiger King season 2 is back very soon for even more mayhem!

If you somehow missed out on all the hype last year, Tiger King is a Netflix documentary series that was focused primarily on the bitter feud between private zoo owner, Joe Exotic (the so-called 'Tiger King') and Carole Baskin, Big Cat Rescue CEO.

During lockdown, fans were invested in the drama between the two big cat owners as the first season included accusations of animal abuse, exploitation, and even murder, so it was a wild ride from start to finish. In fact, the first season of Tiger King was watched by 34.3 million people over its first 10 days of release so it's no surprise that fans are keen to see more.

In Tiger King 2, the team picks up right where we last left off. It promises to shed new light on the lives of many of the figures and how their lives have changed since Tiger King first aired in March 2020.

Here’s everything we know about Tiger King season 2 so far...

Every episode of Tiger King season 2 is available on Netflix from Wednesday, Nov. 17. The first season is also available to stream, if you missed out the first time!

'Tiger King' 2 premise

The official synopsis for Tiger King season 2 reads:

"With Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin closing in on ownership of his disreputable zoo, the Emmy-nominated saga continues its twisted course with Tiger King 2 as newfound revelations emerge on the motivations, backstories, and secrets of America’s most notorious big cat owners.

“Old enemies and frenemies, including Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson return for another season of murder, mayhem, and madness. Thought you knew the whole story? Just you wait."

'Tiger King' 2 cast

Thanks to that synopsis and the recent trailer (which you can watch below), we know which people will be featured in the new series.

In addition to Joe Exotic, the trailer features contributions from Exotic’s former business partner-turned-rival, Jeff Lowe (and his wife, Lauren), Tim Stark, Allen Glover and James Garretson.

Carole Baskin also appears in the trailer, but the Big Cat Rescue CEO was publicly very critical of the original series, so this is more than likely unused or old footage being shown in Tiger King 2.

'Tiger King' season 2 is coming to Netflix. (Image credit: Netflix)

Is there a trailer for 'Tiger King' 2?

Yep! The trailer arrived a couple of weeks ago , and it shows us that the first season really only scratched the surface of what was going on

This new season picks up with Joe Exotic serving his prison sentence, and it looks like his attempt to seek a pardon from former United States President Donald Trump will play a part in the series.

It also looks like the new season will take a deeper look at the mystery of what happened to Carole Baskin’s husband, as well as revisit some of the other big cat enthusiasts that featured in the first series.

You can watch the trailer below; do be aware that it contains the use of explicit language.