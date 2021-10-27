‘Tiger King 2’ trailer brings back Joe Exotic and company

Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin and the rest of the Tiger King crew are back for Tiger King 2, a second season of the docuseries that promises to dive deeper into the crimes, rivalries and lives of its subjects, according to a new trailer released by Netflix, including everything that has happened since Tiger King first debuted on the streaming service in early 2020.

Tiger King, as a refresher or if you are among the few who haven’t watched it, is a documentary detailing the rivalry between big cat enthusiasts Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin, including a murder-for-hire plot that has resulted in Exotic currently serving a prison sentence. The documentary also introduced viewers to additional characters like Jeff and Lauren Rowe, John Reinke, John Finlay, James Garretson and more. You can watch all of the first season of Tiger King on Netflix right now.

As the new trailer indicates, Tiger King 2 will pick up after the release of Tiger King. While Joe Exotic is serving his prison sentence, many of the other subjects are living up their new found fame. But old rivalries don’t go away so easily, as some believe that Exotic is innocent — Exotic’s attempt to be pardoned by President Donald Trump appears to be included in the season — and new reasons for jealousy emerge. In addition, it looks like we’ll get more information into the mysterious death of Carole Baskin’s husband, as fans, and lawmakers, want to know more.

Here’s the full trailer for Tiger King 2, set to premiere on Netflix Nov. 17.

Tiger King was one of the big viewing experiences for many at the onset of the pandemic, with a swath of posts and social communities popping up to discuss so many of the crazy things that happened in the documentary. However, even as popular as the show was at the time, Kayleigh Donaldson made the case on why this second season of Tiger King isn’t needed.

Either way, fans are getting Tiger King 2. All episodes of the second season will be available as of Nov. 17 for all Netflix subscribers. Netflix subscriptions start at $13.99 per month.