How to watch English Premier League games in the United States

This weekend marks the return the English Premier League. That is, professional soccer in England. And it's one of those things that we just can't quite comprehend here in the U.S. It's not our fault, really. We just don't have anything comparable. Those stadiums full of American football fans? Picture that sort of thing, but in town after town all across the country, and not just in major metro areas.

That sort of gets us in the ballpark. It's a big deal.

How to watch English Premiere League games in the U.S.

Fortunately, we also can watch here in the United States. NBCUniversal has the broadcast rights, and that means you'll be able to watch Premier League games on the following channels:

NBC

CNBC

NBC SN

NBC Sports

USA

Universo

Telemundo

Generally speaking you'll find more games on NBC SN and Universo. The former is available on every major streaming service, plus FuboTV. The latter isn't as widely available out of the box, but you may have better access to it through add-on plans.

PlayStationVue DirecTV

Now SlingTV HuluLive YouTube

TV Philo Fubo NBCSN x x x x x X Universo x x

And occasionally (when we're lucky) weekend games may end up on NBC proper. You'll want to check the full Premier League Schedule to keep up with that.

Depending on where you live, you might have access to NBC via a streaming service like DirecTV Now, Sling (Blue), Hulu Live and PlayStation Vue. That can vary by location, though.

NBC Sports Gold Premier League Pass

For everything else, there's the NBC Sports Gold Premier League Pass. As the (somewhat clunky) name implies, this is a separate subscription that gets you access to more than 150 EPL games, both live and on-demand. You'll also find weekly episodes of Premier League Review and Premier League Preview, and Premier League World.

The NBC Sports Gold app is available on Android ( app link ), on iOS ( app link , on Amazon Fire TV, on Roku ( channel link ), via Chromecast, and on Apple TV.

The Premier Pas subscription is $49 and runs through July 31, 2019. (It auto-renews, so you'll want to take care to cancel if you decide not to re-up.)

