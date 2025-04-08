Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: A Lesson in Murder — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Mysteries movie

Aurora Teagarden: A Lesson in Murder is making the jump from its home on Hallmark Plus to its network premiere on Hallmark Mystery.

A Lesson in Murder is the second of three Aurora Teagarden Mysteries featuring Skyler Samuels in the title role. Candace Cameron Bure previously played the titular mystery maven in the series and Skyler has continued the legacy, first appearing in 2023's Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New as well as the third installment, Death at the Diner.

Here's everything we know about Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: A Lesson in Murder.

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: A Lesson in Murder premieres Thursday, April 10, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Mystery. It's already available to stream on Hallmark Plus.

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers, but as soon as we have one we'll post it right here.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord, there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock, so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away. So if you're looking to watch new movies as soon as they release, you'll need access to the channel.

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: A Lesson in Murder premise

Here's the official synopsis of Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: A Lesson in Murder from Hallmark Mystery:

"When a student from Aurora's true crime literature class is found murdered outside the diner where she works, Aurora takes it upon herself to figure out the real culprit."

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: A Lesson in Murder cast

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: A Lesson in Murder features Skyler Samuels (Wizards of Waverly Place, Meg 2: The Trench) as Aurora and Evan Roderick (A Tale of Two Christmases) as Arthur.

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: A Lesson in Murder trailer

Take a look at the preview of Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: A Lesson in Murder below.