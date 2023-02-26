Das Boot season 4: cast, plot and all about the latest series of the wartime U-boat drama

Das Boot season 4 arrives on Sky Atlantic in 2023 for more emotional and gripping wartime action. Yes It’s time to head back to the cramped and claustrophobic conditions of the German U-boats as the brutal submarine war in the Mediterranean Sea comes to a head in series four of the German-language drama.. This time, Das Boot hero submarine commander Klaus Hoffmann (Rick Okon) finds his way back to his sister Hannie (Rosalie Thomass) after a shared tragedy. The drama will also show how resistance to the Nazis is growing even within the Kriegsmarine’s own ranks.

Here’s everything we know so far about Das Boot season 4.

The submarine crew are ready for action in Das Boot season 4. (Image credit: Sky Deutschland)

Das Boot season 4 arrives on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW in 2023. There’s no confirmed release date yet but we’ll update this page as soon as we hear anything, plus any international air dates plus its US release date.

Is there a trailer for Das Boot season 4?

No trailer for Das Boot season 4 has yet been released by Sky but we will post it on here as soon as it arrives.

Das Boot season 4 plot

Das Boot season 4 catches up with the German submarine crew as the war at sea comes to a head towards the end of World War II and intrigues and secrets spread throughout Berlin. Klaus Hoffman (Rick Okon) has returned to the German Reich from Portugal and reconnects with his sister Hannie (Rosalie Thomass). As submarine commander Klaus must travel to Naples on a secret mission to change the course of the war. Meanwhile Hannie wants to help the many orphans who have become the victims of the war and uncovers the secrets of the Nazi Reich.

Klaus Hoffman in on a submarine mission to Naples in Das Boot season 4. (Image credit: Sky Deutschland)

Das Boot season 4 cast

Das Boot season 4 sees Rick Okon return as Klaus Hoffman to head the cast while Franz Dinda is back as Robert Ehrenberg, alongside Florian Panzner as Albrecht Lessing, Anna Schudt as Bettina Gruber, Pierre Kiwitt, Johann von Bülow, Rainer Bock and Ernst Stötzner are also returning.

New cast members include Sascha Gersak as Rahn, Jakub Horak as Bischof, plus Rosalie Thomass as Hannie Lessing, Rainer Bock as Heinrich Gluck, plus Wilson Gonzalez Ochsenknecht, Lara Mandoki, Stefan Murr, Marco Leonardi, Steffan Rhodri, Benjamin Dilloway and Joshua Collins.