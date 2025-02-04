The Gold series 2 starring Hugh Bonneville gets a massive update including new cast

The Gold season 2, again starring Hugh Bonneville in the follow-up to the hit BBC drama, has finally been given a huge update including that it will air later this year.

Things had gone somewhat quiet, but now the BBC has released new pictures and cast details as the cops continue the hunt for the gold stolen in the infamous 1983 Brink's-Mat robbery. Among the new cast is Tom Hughes, who starred as Prince Albert alongside Jenna Coleman in ITV's Victoria. He plays a character called Logan Campbell.

New characters Kadene (Rochelle Neil) and Logan Campbell (Tom Hughes) (Image credit: BBC/Tannadice Pictures)

Also joining the cast are Stephen Campbell Moore (Masters of the Air, Criminal Record), Joshua McGuire (Cheaters, Blitz), Tamsin Topolski (The Madness, Slow Horses), Joshua Samuels (Saltburn, Sexy Beast) and Rochelle Neil (Three Little Birds, The Nevers). Plus Antonia Desplat (Shantaram, Modi), Lorna Brown (The Witcher, Vampire Academy), Thomas Coombes (Baby Reindeer, Boiling Point), Sean Teale (Doctor Odyssey, Rosaline) and Olivia Grant (Stardust, All the Money in the World).

Sam Spruell as Charlie Miller in The Gold season 2 (Image credit: BBC/Tannadice Pictures/Cristina Ríos Bordón)

Teasing the plot, the Beeb says: "Following the conviction of some of those involved in the theft and handling of the Brink's-Mat gold, the police (Hugh Bonneville, Charlotte Spencer, Emun Elliot) realised that those criminals only ever had half of it. Series two explores what happened to the other half, and the criminal fortune it created. As the police investigation continues, it becomes a tense, high-stakes journey into international money laundering and organised crime, the police embark on a series of dramatic manhunts as they desperately try to solve the longest and most expensive investigation in the history of the Metropolitan Police."

Neil Forsyth, creator, writer and executive producer says: "The second and final part of The Gold sees the story of the Brink's-Mat robbery, and everything that stemmed from it, become even more expansive, surprising and international. It has been a real thrill for me to see the scripts brought to life so brilliantly by our director Patrick Harkins, our fantastic cast, and our hard-working crews in the UK and Spain."

The first series, one of the BBC's most-watched dramas in 2023, is available now on BBC iPlayer.