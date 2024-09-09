Hell's Kitchen season 23: release date and everything we know about the Gordon Ramsay cooking competition

Gordon Ramsay has become a staple of fall television and we're thrilled that Hell's Kitchen season 23 will be the cornerstone of Fox's culinary lineup in the 2024-2025 TV season.

Fresh off of MasterChef season 14 and Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars season 2, which featured guest judge Lisa Vanderpump, Ramsay is back for another round of devilish fun in the kitchen.

This season's theme is "Head Chefs Only," which means that everyone is an alpha chef and they'll be bringing some extra spice to Gordon Ramsay's kitchen.

Here's what we know about Hell's Kitchen season 23.

Hell's Kitchen season 23 premieres Thursday, September 26, on Fox.

As of this writing, there is no release date for the show in the UK, but as that information becomes available we'll have it for you right here.

Hell's Kitchen season 23 airs on Fox, which is included with most cable providers. If you've cut the cord, you can access the channel through live TV streaming providers like FuboTV, Hulu Plus with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

The latest episodes of Hell's Kitchen are available to stream the day after they air live on Hulu. Additionally, past seasons of the show are also on the platform.

Hell's Kitchen season 23 plot

Here's the official synopsis of this season of Hell's Kitchen season 23 from Fox:

"Gordon Ramsay returns in an all-new season of Hell’s Kitchen, themed 'Head Chefs Only!' Thanks to the culinary boom of the last 30 years, good chefs have more skills in their arsenal than ever before. But Chef Ramsay knows one critical skill for a great chef remains elusive and rare: leadership. And Chef Ramsay is looking for the ultimate leader to fill a very special position in his empire.

"So, for this historic season, filmed for the first time on the East Coast at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut, where one of Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen restaurants is located, Chef Ramsay is focusing his search on one specific group: Head Chefs Only! This talented crop of chefs will come from all ages, backgrounds, culinary specialties, and restaurant types. But whether that restaurant is a tiny mom-and-pop shop or sports a large fine-dining brigade, these chefs are used to calling the shots. Line cooks need not apply. And with such proven leaders in his kitchen, Chef Ramsay is setting the bar higher than ever before. The challenges…tougher. The opinions… stronger. The drama…louder. These alpha head chefs will battle it out in the ultimate ego blender to prove they have the culinary skills and leadership mettle to command Chef Ramsay’s kitchen."

Hell's Kitchen season 23 cast

Gordon Ramsay will be back as host of Hell’s Kitchen season 23. Here's his bio from Fox: "Scottish by birth, Gordon Ramsay was brought up in Stratford-upon-Avon, England, and trained with some of the world’s leading chefs, such as Albert Roux and Marco Pierre White in London, and Guy Savoy and Joël Robuchon in France.

"In 1993, Ramsay became chef of Aubergine in London, which, within three years, was awarded two Michelin stars. In 1998, at the age of 31, Ramsay set up his first wholly owned and namesake restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, which quickly received the most prestigious accolade in the culinary world – three Michelin stars. Today, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay is London’s longest-running restaurant to hold this award, and Ramsay is one of only four chefs in the U.K. to maintain three stars."

We don't have much information about the chefs lined up to compete in season 23, but here are their names:

Hannah

Egypt

Magali

Uri

Meghan

Michael

Jessica

Brandon

Kyle

Lulu

Corbin

Anthony

Joseph

Whit

Amber

Shant

Amanda

Kyle

Ann Marie

Hell's Kitchen season 23 trailer

Take a look at Gordon Ramsay introducing the two teams that will be competing against each other in Hell's Kitchen season 23 below.

Gordon Ramsay Introduces the Season 23 Red Team | Hellâ€™s Kitchen - YouTube Watch On