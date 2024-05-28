MasterChef season 14: release date, judges and everything we know about the Gordon Ramsay series

This summer, MasterChef is hoping to find the best home cook in America, but there's a twist. MasterChef season 14's theme is MasterChef: Generations, and Gordon Ramsay and his team will be searching for the best chef across teams of Millennials, Baby Boomers, Gen X and Gen Y contestants.

Celebrity chef Ramsay is once again joined by chef Aarón Sánchez and restaurateur Joe Bastianich to judge this ultimate cookoff and crown the winner.

Here's everything we know about MasterChef season 14.

Next episode of MasterChef season 14

MasterChef season 14 premieres Wednesday, May 29, at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox. New episodes will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

Here's the episode description for the season premiere:

"Season 14 of MasterChef brings together amateur cooks from four generations - Millennials, Baby Boomers, Gen Z and Gen X - to prove that age does not matter in the kitchen. In the first round of auditions, the Millennial chefs prepare their signature dishes for judges Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich and guest judge Priya Krishna. Five home cooks will receive a coveted white apron and move on in the hopes of claiming the title of the next MasterChef champion, a trophy and $250,000."

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers just yet but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

MasterChef season 14 airs on Fox, which is included with most cable providers. If you've cut the cord, you can access the channel through live TV streaming providers like FuboTV, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

MasterChef season 14 plot

Here's the synopsis of MasterChef season 14 from Fox:

"MasterChef enters its 14th season with its all-new themed installment, MasterChef: Generations. Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich return for the ultimate cook-off, as the top home cooks from four different generations, including Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X and Baby Boomers, battle it out. The home cooks will face a multitude of cooking trials, including a restaurant takeover challenge, a series of iconic Mystery Box challenges, cooking a meal at the Major League Soccer LAFC stadium and the fan-favorite Tag Team event, for which they must create a Michelin-star quality three-course meal! Guest judges this season include Priya Krishna, Lidia Bastianich, Christina Ha, Nick DiGiovanni, Grant Gillon and Sean Evans. Only one home cook will win it all and take home the cash prize of $250,000 and the title of America’s MasterChef."

MasterChef season 14 judges

Gordon Ramsay returns to MasterChef as a host, judge and executive producer. The renowned chef and restaurateur is known for his other hit shows like Hell's Kitchen, Next Level Chef and Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars.

Chef Aarón Sánchez, a third-generation cookbook author, is the owner of Johnny Sánchez in New Orleans and a partner and creative director at Cocina, the first online platform celebrating the Latin lifestyle. In addition to MasterChef, he's appeared in several cooking shows like Chopped and Chopped Junior, and he's also a judge on MasterChef Junior.

Joe Bastianich owns more than 16 restaurants all over the world including Lupa, Becco and Casa Mono. He's also a bestselling author who has been with the MasterChef and MasterChef Junior family for several seasons.

MasterChef season 14 trailer

Take a look at the MasterChef season 14 trailer below.