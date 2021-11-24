How to watch 'Hawkeye' online on Disney Plus from anywhere in the world

Here's how to watch Hawkeye online from anywhere in the world.

The series has arrived on Disney Plus, adding to the streamer's wide range of MCU films and TV shows. It follows the titular character and Avenger Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

Not only does it focus on the iconic Avenger, Hawkeye is actually festive-themed too, so you can add it to your Christmas line-up this season. What's not to love?

The official synopsis is: "Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas.

"Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton's past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit."

#Hawkeye never misses 🏹 so don't miss @JeremyRenner and @HaileeSteinfeld in this @EW exclusive first-look of Marvel Studios' Hawkeye. The Original Series starts streaming Wednesday, November 24 on @DisneyPlus.

How to watch 'Hawkeye' online anywhere in the world

It's very easy to stream Hawkeye this festive season, as it's available worldwide via streaming giant Disney Plus. You'll need a subscription to watch as it's exclusive to this streamer and won't be available to watch anywhere else. So why not sign up to the service?

In the US, a Disney Plus subscription costs $7.99 per month ($79.99 for a full year commitment), but can also be bundled with other streaming services that Disney owns, including ESPN Plus and Hulu for $13.99 a month, or, starting Dec. 21, Hulu with Live TV will add Disney Plus (and ESPN Plus) as standard with its service for both new and existing customers at a starting price of $69.99.

In the UK, it's priced at £7.99 per month (or £79.90 per year for a long-term subscription). This gives viewers access to content from Disney, Marvel, National Geographic and STAR, and you can also choose to buy blockbuster films via Premier Access.

Premier Access films are priced at £19.99 and is not a rental service, so once you've bought a film at home you can watch it as many times as you like.

Disney Plus is available worldwide, to date, a subscription can be purchased in 53 countries. Availability might vary though, so it's best to check to see if certain titles are available in your region.