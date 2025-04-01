Emmerdale spoilers: Steph is contacted by evil Anthony - is he somehow still alive?

Emmerdale's Steph is haunted by her traumatic past in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Steph and Aaron have both been through the wringer in recent months... not only has Aaron spent time believing he is a murderer, but Steph unearthed the type of sickening family secrets that are only made for nightmares.

Since Anthony's death, Steph has discovered the truth that the man she grew up thinking was her grandfather is actually her biological father after he abused his own daughter.

Understandably, this has been a LOT for Steph to get her head around, but with Anthony out of the picture, the Miligans have been slowly putting the pieces of their family back together.

However, the trauma of the last few months comes back to haunt Steph when the family is sent a bunch of flowers, supposedly from Anthony.

Horrified after thinking they could put him in their past, the family are walking on eggshells after the unwelcome delivery.

But who sent the flowers? Surely Anthony can't still be alive, so is someone playing a sick joke? And if so, who?

Can Kim help Dawn and Billy work things out? (Image credit: ITV)

After all the drama between Dawn and Joe - plus Billy and his sexting confession - Kim has been determined to make the pair see what they have got between them and wants to help make their marriage work.

Since Will died, Kim has taken Dawn under her wing more than ever and wants Dawn to get her marriage with Billy back on track.

But despite Billy trying to put things right (although he is still in the dark about what Dawn's been up to with shady Joe Tate), Dawn has been holding him at arm's length.

Things have recently got worse for the pair with Dawn admitting to Kim that she isn't sure she loves her husband any more now that she has found something better - but with Joe now out of the picture, Kim is sure it is time for Dawn and Billy to patch things up.

In a bid to help, Kim orchestrates a romantic night away for Dawn and Billy in the hope that it’ll get their relationship back on track - but will her meddling in their marriage work?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00/7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX .