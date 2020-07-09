Batwoman Finds Its New Lead with Javicia Leslie

Back in April, we learned of Ruby Rose's departure from the CW Network's Batwoman. That news came with a flurry of reactions, ranging from "fans" who had spent their time gnashing their teeth over Rose's casting from the jump all the way to those genuinely concerned about what the future of the series looked like.

At the time, we were assured that a new lead would be found to helm a new character. Today, it seems we've met that new lead. Javicia Leslie will don the cowl as a new character: Ryan Wilder. While it'll still be the same show, its new main character couldn't be more different from Kate Kane. While she is still a lesbian, Ryan has a completely different kind of discipline than Kate. Mostly the difference is that she doesn't really have any, but that doesn't mean the show won't remain impressive.

Leslie had this to say about stepping into the Bat Boots:

“I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community,”

We don't know how the show's going to pan out moving forward. But, I do know that the statement above is really all I need from any woman behind that symbol. Introducing a brand new main character who thinks completely differently from your last one might be the perfect solution to avoiding the dreaded second-season slump!

Batwoman will return in the fall, along with the rest of the CW lineup, provided they are all able to get back to filming at some point.