Interested in High Potential? Stream HPI, the French show it's based on, right now

High Potential, the new ABC crime series starring Kaitlin Olson, is one of the big new shows debuting as part of the 2024 fall TV lineup. In the show, Olson plays a cleaning lady with an IQ of 160 and incredible observational skills and knowledge who becomes a consultant for the Los Angeles Police Department. The ABC series was created by Drew Goddard, but it is originally based on a French TV show, HPI: Haut Potentiel Intellectuel.

If you're interested in High Potential or are already enjoying it but are curious to check out the original show that inspired it, good news, US viewers can stream HPI right now on Hulu.

To find the show on Hulu, you may want to search for HIP: High Intellectual Potential, as Hulu has it titled in English, though episodes are available both in French with English subtitles or in dubbed English. The first three seasons of HPI, consisting of 24 episodes, are available to stream right now on Hulu. HPI is still airing in France, with its fourth season currently underway; no word on if or when those episodes would become available on Hulu.

HPI stars Audrey Fleurot as Morgane Alvaro, the lead role played by Olson in the US series. She is joined in the cast by Mehdi Nebbou, Bruno Sanches, Marie Denarnaud, Bérangère McNeese, Cypriane Gardin and Noé Vandevoorde.

Fleurot has twice been nominated for Best Actress by the French Association of Series Critics (ACS), clearly serving as a standout part of the series. That is similar to how we feel about High Potential, as we highlighted Kaitlin Olson's work on the series as the spark of the US adaptation.

Hulu subscribers will be able to compare the two for themselves. After episodes of High Potential air on ABC, they are going to be available to stream on-demand on Hulu the next day. So Hulu will have both High Potential and HPI available to its subscribers until further notice.

High Potential premieres on ABC on Tuesday, September 17, at 10 pm ET/PT, right after Dancing with the Stars season 33. New episodes will then premiere on Tuesdays, before making their way to Hulu on Wednesdays.