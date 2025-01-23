Exclusive: Kaitlin Olson on ‘ironing out the kinks’ in High Potential

Kaitlin Olson is a familiar face to fans of a raucous sitcom It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, having played self-centered bartender Dee Reynolds in the cult comedy since 2005. Now the actor is flexing her dramatic muscles alongside her comedy skills as she leads the cast of quirky Disney Plus crime procedural High Potential.

Based on the French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel, the 13-parter set in sun-soaked Los Angeles sees Kaitlin play single mum Morgan Gillory, a colourful, outspoken cleaner with an exceptional IQ, who is recruited by the LAPD Major Crimes unit after she solves a murder while tidying their office.

“I really love that this show is something different. In the past, I’ve done straight comedy but this is a dramatic procedural with a very fun character,” said Kaitln when she joined WTW for an exclusive interview from her home in LA in December. “Morgan gives me an opportunity to play true emotion, true comedy and everything in between.”

Here, Kaitlin tells us more…

We love the premise, Katilin. Can you explain how Morgan first comes to the attention of the LAPD? “Morgan is a single mom of three [eldest daughter Ava, middle son Elliot and baby Chloe] who works as a housekeeper for the police department and is just making ends meet. One night she knocks over a bunch of evidence and, as she's cleaning it back up, she glances at the detective team’s case board and realises they’ve made a mistake. She crosses off ‘Suspect’ under one woman's picture, writes ‘Victim’, puts everything back together and goes about her day.”

What’s the reaction to her tinkering? “The next morning detective Adam Karadec [played by Echoes Daniel Sunjata] isn’t happy and wonders who tampered with their evidence! But Lieutenant Selena Soto [played by Scrubs star Judy Reyes] realises that Morgan could be a valuable asset because she is able to catch tiny clues that they have missed due to her incredibly high IQ, and offers her a job as a consultant.”

What are Morgan’s motivations for accepting the job? “One of the reasons she agrees to take this job - besides the fact the pay cheque is good! - is that she’s looking for Roman Sinquerra, the father of her first child, Ava. He mysteriously left one day 15 years ago and she knows that he didn’t just walk out on them. Although the police at the time didn’t believe her, as an audience member you can trust that Morgan knows what she’s talking about and that something definitely happened.”

What impact does this mystery have on her relationships with her older children? “It’s complicated and messy. They’re different people and she wants what’s best for them and to protect them fiercely. Their struggles are very relatable and we hit the jackpot with Amirah J [Shameless] and Matthew Lamb [Only Murders in the Building], they’re such good actors and there are some beautiful scenes coming up that I’m so proud of. I think the thing that sets this show apart is that their home life is authentically done. You really buy into Morgan as a real human being, who has this persona at work but also three children that she loves.”

(Image credit: 2024 Disney)

Morgan’s employers consider her intellect a gift. How does she view it? “There are a lot of challenges that go along with it. You will see her struggle. It’s a part of the show that I love and is very important. It would be such a disservice to this character and anybody who is either highly intelligent or neurodivergent to ignore the fact that there's a lot more that comes along with it. If we make another season I want to focus more on that.”

Given that Morgan is a well of information, has learning the facts and figures in the scripts proved tricky? “It’s like a new language and it’s very hard to memorise lines, but I love it! In the opening episode Morgan’s working out a grocery store bill that I had nightmares about leading up to filming. I’m used to improvising if I can't exactly remember the dialogue, but you can’t improvise your way through math! This is the one scene in the whole season where there was some cheating going on - I had tiny Post-it notes on the ham!”

You’re used to working with an ensemble in It’s Always Sunny. Is this the first time you’ve led a show like this? “The only other time was a series called The Mick that I did for two years - I loved that beautiful show and my character [Mackenzie ‘Mickey’ Molng] so much, but that was a comedy and not a dramatic series like this. High Potential has definitely given me the opportunity to do something different. I’m a producer on this too and it’s been great to get my hands in there and really help fine tune the characters and the tone.”

We love a will-they-won’t-the scenario. Can you tease whether the tense working dynamic between Morgan and Adam could become romantic? “It’s up for interpretation because you don’t know if they hate each other, could have a romance, or are just two people learning to trust each other. I will let you draw your own conclusions. I would love to do another season because I want to get to know the characters more. What goes on in Lieutenant Soto's home life? What is Karadec dealing with?”

Daniel Sunjata as Detective Adam Karadec. (Image credit: 2024 Disney)

That’s the joy of a second series, isn’t it, getting to go further with the characters, which you know only too well from Sunny?! “Yes, in the first season of a show, you really have to focus on the main character and you’re still ironing out the kinks. High Potential is ripe with so much more landscape still to discover. I mean, we’re in season 17 of Sunny - I don’t know how many kinks we’ve to iron out, but we’re looking!”

It's so impressive that It’s Always Sunny is due to return later this year for a 17th series. What does working on it mean to you? “It's once in a lifetime and life-changing. You know, I met my husband [Welcome to Wrexham’s Robert McElhenney] on Sunny and now we’re married and have two beautiful little boys. We’re all such a family on the show. Danny DeVito [who joined in 2006 as Kailtin’s on-screen father, Frank] and his family are so important to me and all of the cast. I don’t know how I got so lucky.”

Who’s who in High Potential

MORGAN GILLORY PLAYED BY KAITLIN OLSON

A scrappy and innovative single mother, her job as a nighttime cleaner at the LAPD leads to Morgan harnessing her high IQ to solve puzzling crimes while trying to parent her three children, Ava, Elliot and baby Chloe.

DETECTIVE ADAM KARADEC PLAYED BY DANIEL SUNJATA

This by the book detective is initially infuriated by Morgan’s methods and irreverence for the law, yet despite starting out vehemently opposed to his brash new partner, Karadec can’t help but be charmed and impressed by her.

LIEUTENANT SELENA SOTO PLAYED BY JUDY REYES

Morgan’s shrewd yet compassionate LAPD boss agrees to help the new recruit find out what happened to Ava’s father, Roman Sinquerra. As she digs deeper into what happened, will Morgan’s worst fears be realised?

AVA SINQUERRA PLAYED BY AMIRAH J

It’s tough to be a teen, especially when you find it difficult to relate to your off the charts smart mum and believe your father left because he didn’t love you. As Morgan discovers more about Roman’s disappearance, Ava and her mother go on an emotional journey.

ELLIOT RADOVIC PLAYED BY MATTHEW LAMB

Like mother, like son! Morgan’s son with her ex-husband Ludo Radovic, Elliot is highly intelligent, self motivated and loveable. Although his sister Ava may not always agree!

LUDO RADOVIC PLAYED BY TARAN KILLAM

Morgan’s salt-of-the-earth ex Ludo is Elliot and baby Chloe’s biological dad and Ava’s stepdad, but he loves them all dearly. Ludo steps up and looks after the family when Morgan lands her demanding new job.

High Potential gets its UK release on Disney Plus on Thursday, January 23 when the first two episodes of season one are released. The rest of the 13-part series will be available weekly.

Further information on High Potential season 1

High Potential is written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian). It is based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI) and stars Kaitlin Olson as Morgan, Daniel Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev 'Oz' Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot and Judy Reyes as Selena.

ABC Signature produces High Potential. Drew Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan serve as executive producers. Kaitlin Olson serves as producer.