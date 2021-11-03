'Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues' on Apple TV Plus — release date, premise, guests and everything we know so far

Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues is coming to Apple TV Plus this December.

Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues is a newly-announced holiday special from the Queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey!

Following on from the success of her previous musical special, Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special, Mariah has teamed up with Apple TV+ once again for even more festive fun.

Although details on just what we'll see are slim right now, we do know that the special will see Mariah sprinkling more magic around the world as she's ready to share a performance of her latest Christmas single.

Here's everything we know about Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues so far...

Although we don't know the exact day it will arrive, we do know that Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues will be available to stream globally as an Apple TV+ exclusive at some point this December. We'll update this guide when we get the full release date.

Apple will also be re-releasing Mariah's star-studded 2020 special which featured artists like Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, and Snoop Dogg, among others.

Given the previous special was released on Dec. 4 last year, we hope we'll get her new one in early December, too!

Apple TV Plus have released this first look image of 'Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Christmas'. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

What is 'Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues' about?

Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues promises to be full of festive cheer. The biggest present we're being given is the first and only performance of Mariah's brand new single, Fall in Love At Christmas.

For this performance, the multi-Grammy Award-winning artist will be teaming up with Khalid (the featured artist on the track) and Grammy-winning American choir director, Kirk Franklin.

Fall in Love at Christmas will be released on Nov. 5.

Who directed 'Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues'?

Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues has been directed by Joseph Kahn, a well-known music video and movie director. Joseph has worked with so many world-renowned artists in the past, including Taylor Swift, Eminem, the Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears, Snoop Dogg, and Kylie Minogue to name but a few.

Mariah has executive produced the special along with Tim Case, Charleen Manca, Joseph Kahn, and Matthew Turke.