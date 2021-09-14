Mahershala Ali-led ‘Swan Song’ on Apple TV Plus getting Dec. 17 release

Apple’s roster of original films is growing, as it has been announced that Swan Song, a drama starring two-time Academy Award winner Marhershala Ali, is going to premiere on the Apple TV Plus streaming service as of Dec. 17. The film is also getting a simultaneous release in movie theaters.

Swan Song, written and directed by Benjamin Cleary, takes place in the near future and follows a man diagnosed with a terminal illness. He is presented with an alternative solution by his doctor meant to shield his family from grief. As he grapples with his decision, he learns more about life and love than he ever imagined.

Ali will play Cameron, the family man diagnosed with the terminal disease; he is also serving as a producer on the film. The rest of the cast is bursting with big name talent, including Glenn Close, Naomie Harris, Awkwafina and Adam Beach, among others.

Apple Original Films have shared the first official image from Swan Song, which you can see above featuring Ali and Harris.

Swan Song is just one of the big name films that will come from Apple TV Plus in 2021. Already available on the streaming service is the Sundance-winning film CODA, while subscribers can also soon expect to watch the Tom Hanks sci-fi film Finch and the Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand-led adaptation of William Shakespeare, The Tragedy of Macbeth, from Joel Coen.

There are more big name projects coming down the pipe for Apple TV Plus as well, including Martin Scorsese’s next movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon; and Emancipation from Antoine Fuqua and starring Will Smith.

Apple TV Plus has had its biggest success with its original TV series thus far, including Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, See and Truth Be Told, but it is hoping to catch viewers and awards body’s eyes with its upcoming slate of films. It also recently released a recording of a production of the Broadway musical Come from Away.

If you want to watch any of these titles you will need to be signed up for an Apple TV Plus subscription. The streaming service is available on a multitude of platforms (of course Apple devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, select smart TVs, PlayStation and Xbox). A subscription to Apple TV Plus will run you $4.99 per month, though a seven-day free trial is available for new subscribers, while a three-month free trial can be had with the purchase of a new Apple product.