Tom Hanks-led ‘Finch’ gets release date on Apple TV Plus

Apple has kept itself in the Tom Hanks business. After releasing Greyhound on Apple TV Plus in 2020, the streaming service is also set to debut Hanks’ latest film, Finch, on Nov. 5.

Hanks stars as the titular Finch, a robotics engineer that is one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. Living in an underground bunker for a decade, Finch has built his own world that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. To ensure that someone will continue to look after Goodyear even after he is gone, Finch creates a robot (played by Caleb Landry Jones) who names himself Jeff. When they must make a dangerous journey to the American west, Finch tries to show Jeff the wonders of life and teach him and Goodyear to get along.

Miguel Sapochnik, who is best known for directing episodes of Game of Thrones and True Detective, is directing from an original screenplay by Craig Luck and Ivor Powell. In addition to Hanks and Jones, cast members include Skeet Ulrich, Lora Martinez-Cunningham and Christopher Farrar.

Apple Original Films plans to release Finch exclusively on Apple TV Plus. This comes even after Hanks was quoted as being "heartbroken" that Greyhound skipped theaters last year.

In addition to its roster of Apple Original TV shows (Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, See, Foundation), Apple TV Plus has a pretty healthy slate of original movies that it is involved with. This includes the Sundance-winning film CODA, which will premiere in theaters and on Apple TV Plus on Aug. 13, as well as another expected 2021 film, The Tragedy of Macbeth, an adaptation of the famous Shakespeare play from Joel Coen and starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.

Other films in the pipeline, though without firm release dates, are Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon; Swan Song with Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris; Sharper with Julianne Moore; and an adaptation of the YA story The Sky Is Everywhere.