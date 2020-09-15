Apple TV+ will be part of the Apple One bundle this fall

If you're all in on Apple's products and services and want to make life just a little bit easier, the new Apple One bundle might be just the thing. Just announced and coming "this fall," the bundle comes in three flavors (and price points), with a mix of Apple services. For our purposes here, that also lumps in Apple TV+.

Here's how it breaks down:

Apple One Individual has Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and 50GB of iCloud storage for $14.95 a month.

has Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and 50GB of iCloud storage for $14.95 a month. Apple One Family gives you Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and 200GB of iCloud storage for $19.95 a month. It can be shared with up to six family members.

gives you Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and 200GB of iCloud storage for $19.95 a month. It can be shared with up to six family members. Apple One Premier includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and 2TB of iCloud storage for $29.95 a month. It also can be shared with up to six family members.

Each of the plans includes a free 30-day trial. The Individual plan saves $6 (instead of buying all of those services separately), and the Family plan saves $8 a month. Premier will save more than $25 a month. And customers who pay via their Apple Card will get 3 percent cash back.

The lone new service included with Apple One Premiere is Apple Fitness+, which is coming later this year. It's built exclusively for Apple Watch and "intelligently incorporates metrics from Apple Watch for users to visualize right on their iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, offering a first-of-its-kind personalized workout experience."

Apple One Individual and Family plans will be available in more than 100 countries later this fall. Apple One Premier will be available in the United States, Australia, Canada and the UK, where Apple News+ is available.