Apple TV+ exclusive Tehran has been renewed for a second season

Apple TV+ have just announced that Tehran, their espionage thriller from Moshe Zonder and Omri Shenhar, has been renewed for a second season.

Tehran tells the story of Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan. They go deep undercover in the Iranian capital of Tehran on a secretive mission that places herself and many others around her in deep trouble.

The show sees Rabinyan tasked with disabling an Iranian nuclear reactor. When Mossad fail their task, Rabinyan goes rogue in Tehran, reconnects with her Iranian roots and becomes romantically involved with a pro-democracy activist. It’s tense stuff.

The whole first season is available for streaming on Apple TV+ right now. No release date has been given for the second season just yet.

Tehran stars Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub, Navid Negahban, Shervin Alenabi, Liraz Charhi and Menashe Noy. The series is created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn, and directed by Daniel Syrkin. Omri Shenhar co-wrote the show with Zonder. Syrkin and Shenhar are also co-creators.

Tehran debuted on Apple TV+ and on Israeli TV network Kan 11 last year and has been hailed by critics as “gripping,” “heart-stopping” and as a “captivating spy thriller”, according to Apple.

Tehran is an Apple TV+ exclusive, joining a growing roster of content that includes great shows like Dickinson, Ted Lasso, For All Mankind and M. Night Shyamalan's Servant on the platform.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions and on a huge range of devices. It’s available on iOs devices, select Samsung, LG, Sony and Vizio Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, PlayStation and Xbox, as well as at tv.apple.com.

