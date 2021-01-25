'The Snoopy Show' trailer reunites the Peanuts gang for even more adventures

Apple has released the official trailer for The Snoopy Show, a brand-new cartoon featuring everyone’s favorite beagle in a new set of adventures.

The Snoopy Show looks like it might recount the early days of Charlie Brown and Snoopy’s friendship (and all the chaos that brings!). In the trailer, we see Charlie Brown stumble across the beloved beagle in a barn, befriending him with a snack and promising the two are going to be best friends.

Then, we see a frantic montage of how befriending Snoopy turns Charlie Brown’s life upside down in The Snoopy Show. A huge range of activities are packed into this short trailer, so the series must be pretty action-packed, especially considering the first season is only six episodes long.

Alongside his best friend Woodstock, we see Snoopy uncover deep-sea treasures, explore a desert oasis (that turns out to be a sandpit), avoid enemy aircraft, enjoy a snow day and even stave off boredom at school with a dance party. With the rest of the Peanuts gang on hand, The Snoopy Show looks like it will be the perfect show for both old and new Snoopy fans alike.

Apple TV seems to have become the de facto home of Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang. The much-loved holiday specials were available during their respective holiday season last year, and Apple is already working with WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions to develop new holiday specials. They're also continuing to work on the second season of Snoopy in Space with the same studios.

The Snoopy Show will be available for streaming from Friday, February 5th.

The Snoopy Show is an Apple TV+ exclusive, joining a growing roster of content that includes great shows like Dickinson, Ted Lasso, For All Mankind and M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant on the platform. An Apple TV+ subscription costs just $5.99 a month, and Apple offers a 7-day free trial if you aren’t yet ready to decide whether you want to sign up just yet.