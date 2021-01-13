Recap what happened in 'For All Mankind' before Season 2 drops in February

For All Mankind, (one of Apple TV+'s flagship shows) is almost back for its second season, so what better time to refresh your memory of exactly what happened back in 2019?

For those who might have missed the Apple TV exclusive, this is a great way to see whether you’d be interested in getting into some sci-fi. For All Mankind is an alternative history romp that sees the Space Race led by the USSR, not the US.

The USSR land the first-ever man on the moon, and we follow several US astronauts and their families as they deal with the growing risk of outer space becoming the latest battleground in the Cold War.

Ahead of the second season, Apple has thrown this little sizzle reel of some of the show's best bits together. If you forgot just how high the stakes were at the end of the first season, this trailer gives us a solid reminder.

Sadly, we don’t get any more info about what might happen next season, but if the trailer is anything to go by, there's plenty of action on the way.

We also know that the show was already renewed for a third season ahead of the second season’s launch, so there’s clearly plenty to look forward to when For All Mankind returns.

If you don’t know about Apple TV+ already, Apple TV+ is Apple’s exclusive streaming platform. It costs just $4.99 a month to sign up and offers a 7-day free trial if you aren’t sure whether you want to commit just yet.

Apple TV+ isn’t just home to For All Mankind. Other highlights include Dickinson and Ted Lasso, and M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant.

For All Mankind Season 2 begins on Apple TV+ on Feb. 19, 2021.