Apple TV app is now available on Vizio TVs

The Apple TV app is now available on SmartCast, the built-in operating system on all modern Vizio televisions. That means no more having to use AirPlay to watch your favorite show on Apple TV+, and you'll now have full access to any third-party services to which you've subscribed through Apple TV Channels — and no more having to use a separate piece of hardware like Apple TV or Roku.

The Apple TV app should be available today in the United States and Canada, Vizio says. And for a limited time, you can get three months of Apple TV+ if you sign up via the SmartCast app.

“With the Apple TV app coming to VIZIO SmartCast TVs, customers can enjoy an even broader range of exciting entertainment, including the popular and award-winning Apple TV+ service,” Mike O’Donnell, Chief Revenue Officer of VIZIO, said in a press release. “Knowing the important role the TV has in the home, VIZIO continues to expand the entertainment available for consumers to discover. VIZIO SmartCast is also the perfect destination for content providers as the platform where millions of customers can access all of their favorite apps, channels and programming from their TV.”

Apple TV+ is full of original content like Defending Jacob, Central Park, Greyhound, Beastie Boys Story, and Ted Lasso. Apple TV Channels allows you to subscribe to and control billing for such services as Showtime, CBS All Access and STARZ, all through your Apple account.