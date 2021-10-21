Apple TV Plus re-ups ‘Mythic Quest’ for season 3 and 4

Apple TV Plus has given a two-season renewal (season 3 and season 4) to its original series Mythic Quest, a workplace comedy from Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz. So how does McElhenney, who also stars in the series, celebrate? By calling season 2 guest star Sir Anthony Hopkins (Emmy-nominated for his role) of course. Just a tiny hiccup though, as you can see in this tweet.

Despite Tony not exactly remembering working on Mythic Quest — or getting the show or Rob’s name right — the series has been a success for Apple TV Plus. The show, which follows the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all time, has been a critical smash hit, scoring a 100% fresh rating from Rotten Tomatoes.

In addition to McElhenney, the series stars F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicado, Ashly Burch, Jessie Ennis, David Hornsby, Naomi Ekperigin, Caitlin McGee, Humphrey Ker, Chris Naoki Lee and Jonathan Wiggs.

“Just like critics and audiences all over the world, we fell in love with Rob and his team’s sharp writing and full-of-heart, relatable characters that make up the world of Mythic Quest,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV Plus. “We can’t wait for viewers to see what’s in store in the upcoming seasons of this brilliant workplace comedy.”

The second season of Mythic Quest aired in the spring and early summer of 2021. In addition to that though, the show has produced two special episodes between their first and second season, including an entirely remote production titled “Quarantine” and an episode called “Everlight,” in which Hopkins served as the guest narrator.

Apple TV Plus shared in its announcement that the writers room for season 3 will get started before the end of 2021. And while we don’t have an official premiere date, if you watched the video featuring McElhenney and Hopkins you saw a surprise appearance by Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis and the news that Mythic Quest will debut in 2022, giving it a wide berth of after Ted Lasso season 2, which has already concluded, but before Ted Lasso season 3.

The Apple TV Plus streaming service has a bevy of original series available to its subscribers, which in addition to Mythic Quest and Ted Lasso includes The Morning Show, Foundation, See, Truth Be Told and the upcoming series Invasion and The Shrink Next Door.

All previous episodes of Mythic Quest are available to watch via Apple TV Plus.