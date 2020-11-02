Xbox will get Apple TV on all modern consoles on Nov. 10

Microsoft today announced that when the new generation of Xbox — that's the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series X — is released on Nov. 10, 2020, the Apple TV app is coming along with it.

And that means that you'll be able to enjoy anything and everything you get via Apple TV on other platforms (like iPhone and Mac) through your Xbox. And that includes Apple TV Channels (so you can subscribe to other streaming services like CBS All Access via your Apple account), as well as Apple TV+, home to exclusives like Ted Lasso and For All Mankind.

Here's what Microsoft had to say about that:

When our all-new Xbox family of consoles launch worldwide on November 10, you’ll have more than just the entertainment apps you enjoy today on Xbox One. We’re excited to share that the Apple TV app is coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10.

The Apple TV app gives you access to thousands of shows and movies from one convenient location, allowing you to enjoy Apple TV+, Apple TV channels, brand-new and popular movies, and personalized entertainment recommendations.

In addition to the addition of Apple TV on Xbox, Microsoft also announced that "your favorite entertainment apps you enjoy today on Xbox One will be available on Xbox Series X and Series S." That's not all that surprising, though confirmation that the new generation of Xbox will be as good (better, really) a multimedia device as the Xbox One generation is important.

Theoretically, everything you use for TV and movies today on Xbox will continue to work on the new hardware. Now all you have to do is find an excuse to upgrade.