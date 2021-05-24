'Intelligence' Season 2: release date, trailer, plot and everything you need to know

Intelligence Season 2 will take viewers back into the top secret world of UK's GCHQ as this comedy created by Nick Mohammed returns to our screens this summer.

The first series began with NSA agent Jerry Bernstein arriving in Britain and being assigned to the cyber crimes unit, where he strikes up a partnership with new colleague Joseph Harries.

Yet as the pair struggled to protect the country's national security, Jerry's brash style and tendency to try and take over soon antagonised his boss. Here's everything you need to know about Intelligence Season 2...

The six-part second series will arrive on Sky One and streaming service NOW on Tuesday 8 June. In the US the series arrives on Peacock on Thursday July 8.

Sylvestra Le Touzel plays Jerry's boss Christine Cranfield. (Image credit: Sky One)

Intelligence Season 2 plot

We intercepted an official synopsis from Sky, which reads as follows...

"At the end of the first series of Intelligence, we saw NSA agent Jerry Bernstein (David Schwimmer) narrowly avoid being extradited back to the States to face charges of treason. Indebted to his boss Christine (Sylvestra Le Touzel) for stepping in to protect him at the last minute — albeit with ulterior motives — we start Intelligence Season 2 with Jerry on the back foot.

"However when it’s revealed that the Russians have got their hands on a cyberweapon that Jerry was instrumental in developing, his intel suddenly becomes vital to national, if not international, security. Facing some demons from his past along the way, by the end of episode one he is firmly back in his alpha male comfort zone and heralded a hero.

"Meanwhile Joseph (Nick Mohammed) has romance on the cards since sparking up an online friendship with Charlotte from the GCHQ offices in Bude. Romance blossoms and not even Jerry’s meddling nor Christine’s ban on cross-departmental relationships can get in the way. As the series progresses, however, it soon becomes clear that while the initial cyber attack has been thwarted, the Russians are able to mutate the cyberweapon and Jerry’s personal security comes under serious threat."

What do the cast say about the new series?

"I'm thrilled to continue to pretend to be important to National Security," says David Schwimmer. "It's funny, it's character driven, everyone can relate to the power dynamics. When you take the great combination of Nick's really sharp dialogue with all the physical comedy — and of course, the whole thing is against the backdrop of the highest stakes possible: national security, cyberterrorism and cybercrime — you've got a formula for a really fun, original show."

"I couldn’t be more delighted about setting off alarm bells inside GCHQ all over again," adds his co-star and series creator Nick Mohammed.

Intelligence season 2 cast

David Schwimmer and Nick Mohammed will be reprising their roles as the show's leads and all our other favourites from the first series are also due to return.

Sylvestra Le Touzel (The Crown) will be back as the pair's no-nonsense boss, Christine Cranfield, while Gana Bayarsaikhan (Peaky Blinders), Eliot Salt (Normal People) and Jane Stanness (Hunderby) are all due to return as the their colleagues.