How to watch Renegade Nell: stream the historical adventure show online

It's proving a busy month for British highwayman shows, and on Friday, March 29, Renegade Nell will sit alongside The Completely Made-up Adventures of Dick Turpin as a more serious (though fantastical) depiction of roadside robberies in 18th-century England.

Quick links Streaming: Disney Plus

Episodes: 8

Debut: Friday, March 29

Release: All episodes at once

Renegade Nell follows Nell Jackson, a young woman who's framed for murder but finds that the life of a highwayman (or highwaywoman) suits her pretty well anyway. Along with her sisters and a growing crew, she terrorizes the highways of England, but then meets a strange spirit who helps her realize an even larger goal.

Starring Derry Girls actress Louisa Harland and created by TV legend Sally Wainwright, Renegade Nell promises to be an action-packed adventure drama that'll keep you glued to your screens.

So here's how to watch Renegade Nell when it comes out.

How to watch Renegade Nell

You will be able to watch Renegade Nell using Disney Plus, because the show has been created as an original series for the House of Mouse's streaming service. It won't be airing on TV or released on any other service.

Disney Plus has various tiers in different regions, but all of them will offer Renegade Nell.

The cheapest option will cost you $7.99 / £4.99, though if you sign up for this option, you'll have to watch ads before and during your video. To avoid ads, the $13.99 / £7.99-per-month plan is the one you should opt for.

In the US, many people choose to sign up for Disney Plus via the Disney Bundle, which gets you ad-enabled Disney Plus as well as ad-enabled Hulu for just $9.99 per month, a big saving compared to the individual prices of the two services.

In the UK, Disney Plus has a £10.99-per-month tier, but this just allows you to watch on more screens simultaneously and stream select movies in 4K. So it won't affect Renegade Nell at all.

If you're wondering when each episode of Renegade Nell will land on Disney Plus, we've got some good news for you: you won't have to wait for weekly releases.

Every episode of Renegade Nell will land on Disney Plus at the same time, on Friday, March 29, so you can binge them to your heart's content (or wait, if you'd rather).