The Good Doctor season 7: everything we know about the medical drama

The Good Doctor is off for the summer, as The Good Doctor season 6 wrapped things up on May 1. But don't worry, The Good Doctor season 7 is on its way. ABC's hit medical drama is going to continue the story of Dr. Shaun Murphy and his colleagues at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital.

Created by David Shore, The Good Doctor has been a fixture on ABC Monday nights for the last few years, so much so that the show has inspired a brand new spinoff series, The Good Lawyer, that is expected to join the ABC lineup for 2023-2024. But for fans that can't wait to see what's up with Shaun, Dr. Glassman, Dr. Lim and more, we're here to help.

Here's everything we know about The Good Doctor season 7.

We do not have an official release date for The Good Doctor season 7 at this time, but it is expected that the show will return as part of ABC's 2023 fall TV lineup, just as it has throughout its entire series run to date. If you want an idea of when new episodes of The Good Doctor may arrive, for reference season 5 debuted on September 27 and season 6 premiered on October 3.

The Good Doctor season 7 cast

We don't have an official cast announcement for The Good Doctor season 7 at this time, but we do know a couple of things about who is not returning for next season.

Brandon Larracuente, who played Dr. Daniel Perez in The Good Doctor season 6, is not returning as a series regular for season 7, though Deadline (opens in new tab) reports he could still occasionally appear as a guest star. Larracuente fans will be happy to hear that the actor has already lined up a new TV show, On Call, which is going to stream on Prime Video.

Some may be wondering about the status of Richard Schiff's Dr. Glassman based on how things with his character were left in The Good Doctor season 6 finale (opens in new tab). However, there's been no indication that Schiff was leaving the show and he was included as part of the cast in the renewal announcement for the show.

Until we hear otherwise, we would expect Freddie Highmore, Paige Spara, Christina Chang, Hill Harper, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, Bria Henderson and Noah Galvin all to return to their roles as series regulars.

The Good Doctor season 7 plot

The only hints as to where The Good Doctor season 7 is going to go with its plot is what we can infer from how the show ended its last season. In the season 6 finale we saw Danny (Brandon Larracuente) decide to leave the hospital and return to his family to focus on his sobriety; Dr. Reznick and Dr. Park decide to support each other in raising baby Eden; Dr. Harper resign over his relationship with a nurse and their goal to unionize; and Dr. Schiff and Shaun's relationship in a fragile position, even after Shaun and Lea welcome their baby son into the world.

Beyond those more overarching storylines, expect the show to continue its medical-case-of-the-week format.

The Good Doctor season 7 trailer

With season 6 just ending, it will be a while before we see the first footage from The Good Doctor season 7. But once it is available we'll share it here.

How to watch The Good Doctor

The Good Doctor is an ABC series, so when season 7 premieres it is going to do so first on the network. That means you’ll need either a traditional pay-TV subscription service or a live TV streaming service (FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV) with ABC to watch episodes live.

US viewers can also watch all past episodes of The Good Doctor on Hulu or ABC.com (if they subscribe to one of the above services). UK fans of the show can watch new and previous episodes on Disney Plus, though they often arrive later than they do in the US.