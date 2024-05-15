The Good Doctor season 7 episode 9 recap: reunions and weddings

The Good Doctor season 7 episode 9, the first part of the medical drama's series finale, spares no drama, as two bombshells rock the hospital in addition to the return of Dr. Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas) as a patient. Here is what happened in The Good Doctor season 7 episode 9, "Unconditional."

Dr. Claire Brown returns

The episode opens with Shaun (Freddie Highmore) and Lea (Paige Spara) getting a visit from Claire. She updates the couple on all her progress in Guatemala and makes a fuss over baby Steve, saying she's back to address a lump in her breast, though the biopsy from Guatemala came back negative.

However, it doesn't take long for Shaun to find out the biopsy they took earlier that day is positive: Claire has breast cancer.

Lim (Christina Chang), Morgan (Fiona Gubelmann) and Kalu (Chuku Modu) catch up with Claire, whose multiple surgeries finally yield clean margins. After Kalu shares the good news, Claire reveals her true purpose for returning is to see Kalu.

The spark between Claire and Kalu is still alive and burning bright. They share some nice moments, and Kalu updates his dating status, revealing he and Jordan (Bria Henderson) are not together.

Apparently, he and Jordan decided just to be friends, adding that Jordan has been texting Perez every day since Asher's murder. Kalu is single and ready to mingle with Claire. Kalu shows off his bedside manner to an impressed Claire, and they share many tender moments sure to please fans of the coupling.

Antonia Thomas and Chuku Modu in The Good Doctor (Image credit: Disney/Jeff Weddell)

Shaun learns about Hannah

Lea discovers Hannah (Ruby Kelly) in Glassman's (Richard Schiff) loft and tells Shaun about it. Shaun confronts Glassman with what he stands to lose, but Glassman shuts him down fast. Thankfully, Shaun's wise wife explains that Glassman may be trying to do for Hannah what he could not do for his daughter. Claire also helps with Shaun's Hannah/Glassman dilemma.

Claire shares her experience with her mom to help Shaun understand that Glassman may be trying to give Hannah unconditional love. People with an addiction live in a world of conditions people set trying to get them clean. Claire is haunted, wondering if telling her mom that she loved her unconditionally would have saved her. She encourages Shaun to help the situation because he is great at helping people.

Meanwhile, Glassman and Hannah have a rough time when they discuss her getting treatment. Desperate, Glassman reaches out to Hannah's father, whose empathy for his daughter appears near non-existent. The meeting is a disaster despite Glassman sharing his experiences with his daughter, Maddie.

Later on, a newly employed Hannah opts out of her nighttime dose of oxy, leading a suspicious Glassman to find a stash in her jeans. Hannah and Glassman have an ugly argument. She threatens to leave, leading Glassman to put a pill on the table.

Shaun finds an emotional Glassman outside of his apartment, who he consoles with an embrace. Glassman decides to go for a walk, so Shaun goes into Glassman's place and finds Hannah. Shaun shares how Glassman's love changed his life, explaining that Glassman saw potential in him, and now Hannah, to be more than their condition. Why can’t she?

Shaun's words prove impactful. When Glassman returns home, Hannah says she knows she needs rehab and asks if Glassman will be there for her when she returns. He assures her that as long as he is here, she can count on him.

Lim, Jordan and Dom's patient

Jordan (Bria Henderson), Dom (Wavyy Jonez) and Lim take care of a lightning strike victim who fell off a roof. The patient reflects on his life, with Lim connecting with him and his story. After a seizure, the doctors learn the lightning man has a brain tumor that needs to go pronto.

Lim decides to do a risky awake surgery to remove the mass. Lim does the wild (and successful) procedure as the patient plays the guitar. The entire experience seems to awaken Dr. Lim's badass side, and she appears ready to pursue it.

(Finally) time for a wedding

Park (Will Yun Lee) and Morgan wake up in (almost-wedded) bliss, leading Park to take time off to plan their wedding. Park returns home with news of the wedding he planned for 2 am because they will have the location.

Morgan and Park exchange vows at the site of their first date, with Lim initiating. Park vows to be the man, father and best friend Morgan and Eden need. In her vows, Morgan acknowledges she will never be as sweet and romantic as Park. They exchange rings and seal their marriage with a kiss. It took until season 7, but Park and Morgan are finally married!

The bombshells

Richard Schiff and Freddie Highmore in The Good Doctor (Image credit: Disney/Jeff Weddell)

After the ceremony, Dom performs a song with Jordan. The romantic atmosphere gets to everyone, including a radiant Claire, who shares a kiss with Kalu and earns a piercing look from Jordan.

Taking a break from the reception, Glassman commends Shaun on his personal growth, and as joyous as the moments were before, they strike a shockingly somber note. In a bombshell reveal, Glassman tells Shaun his cancer has returned, and his case is terminal, which sends Shaun reeling.

In another shocker, Claire and Kalu are discussing going to his place. Just as Claire tells Kalu she shares his desire for their relationship to be more than a one-night stand, she begins feeling sick. Kalu also notices she is warm. Claire loses consciousness as her ride-share pulls up. Kalu whisks her into his arms and gets in the car, telling the driver to take St. Bonaventure as "fast as you can drive." The dramatic cliffhanger concludes the episode. What is next?

The Good Doctor series finale airs Tuesday, May 21, at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC. Catch up with The Good Doctor episodes on Hulu.