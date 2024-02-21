The Good Doctor season 7 episode 1 recap: Shaun's new perspective

The Good Doctor season 7 is finally here and the premiere wastes no time getting into the heart of its title, "Baby, Baby, Baby." Set two weeks after the events of the The Good Doctor season 6 finale, the show re-introduces viewers to the dynamics between its cast of characters and Shaun's (Freddie Highmore) acclimation into fatherhood.

At first glance, the meaning of the season 7 premiere's title seems aimed at Shaun and Lea's (Paige Spara) transition into parenthood. However, it could also refer to the babies at the episode's heart. More on that in a moment.

Shaun and Lea's respective adjustments to parenthood certainly get The Good Doctor’s attention, and in more ways than one. Spoilers for The Good Doctor season 7 episode 1 follow below.

All about baby

Shaun's first case back hits close to home for more than one reason. It involves the heart of a donor baby and two prospective recipients. Being a new father — his and Lea's baby son is nestled healthily at home — brings about new textures for Shaun.

He encounters further emotional resonance as Morgan (Fiona Gubelman) and Park's (Will Yun Lee) 11-week-old daughter Eden's medical case reaches heightened complications. Meanwhile, 12-week-old hospital patient Jack is at the top of the list for a newly available donor heart. Not long into visiting Jack, Shaun discovers an ailment he suggests being cured by maggots (tes, maggots.) Jack's family obliges the bizarre treatment, and Jack is good to go.

Meanwhile, Morgan ignores Park's input regarding Eden, ordering the Ross procedure without so much of a "what do you think?" for her co-parent. Sadly, the doctors must abort Eden's procedure due to the dire state of the baby girl's ventricles.

Will Yun Lee and Fiona Gubelmann in The Good Doctor (Image credit: ABC/Jeff Weddell)

Eden's medical complications highlight Morgan's difficulty co-parenting with Park. To his massive credit, Park is one of the most understanding partners on the planet, and he reassures Morgan. But the bond between Jack and Eden's mothers leaves Park feeling somewhat alienated. Meanwhile, Morgan's bond with baby Jack's mother proves vital to both mom's respective journeys.

Eden's heart failure puts her high on the donor list with Jack. It is a difficult decision over who should get the donor heart, made more so when Shaun points out that Jack should be at the top of their list.

Shaun's solution

Morgan insists she and Park be present during the staff's decision making process. Knowing the stakes at hand, Shaun is uncharacteristically hesitant to make his decision known. After some support from Morgan, Shaun concludes that Jack should get the donor heart, and Eden goes on ECMO.

Though at work, Shaun worries about Steve's schedule, which has accidentally been thrown out of order. Lea suggests Shaun rests at his office when Steve's sleep schedule is thrown off, which helps unlock the answer to Shaun's medical dilemma.

While sleeping, Shaun brainstorms a way to save Jack and Eden with one heart. Jack's healthy valves will be transplanted to Eden while Jack gets the donor's heart. Shaun explains that "a fresh homograft donor means Eden won't need multiple surgeries or blood thinners."

Shaun's solution means more risks for Jack's parents to absorb, although they ultimately agree. Despite some high-anxiety moments and a tense commercial break, Shaun's solution works, Jack and Eden are saved. In a sign of a massive step forward, Morgan thanks Shaun, saying he saved "our daughter" as she takes Park's hand. (I love happy endings in medical dramas!)

Hospital high jinks

The question of the interim president comes into play in the episode. Dr. Lim (Christina Chang) recommends Dr. Glassman (Richard Schiff) after he recommends her. So, who gets the spot? Ultimately, Dr. Glassman and Dr. Lim are named co-presidents. This situation is going to be fun.

After some tension and a nice visit with Lea, Dr. Jordan Allen (Bria Samoné Henderson) and Dr. Kalu (Chuku Modu) mend fences. You will recall they each had differing approaches to Perez's pain management. Thankfully, the pair came to a truce over a chorizo they both agree is "bussin'," and it is honestly one of the most heart-warming scenes of the premiere.

Baby Drama

Also, in the episode, Lea wants the syncing of Steve’s baby app disconnected from the speakers. The new mom wants more flow to her and Steve's daily routine, while Shaun explains he likes to know what they are doing, so he feels close to them. Both make great points that ultimately resolve themselves amenably.

By the episode's end, Shaun uses the lessons he has learned with his medical case to work toward a more amenable parenting situation with Lea. He agrees to un-sync the speaker and baby app, which Lea tells him she already put on the fire escape. Well, he tried.

Shaun comes home after a tough day and tells Lea that his exhausted wife looks "terrible," which Lea expertly allows to slip off her back. In the final moments, Lea lets her husband know that Steve has been through his full routine, and she is heading to bed.

Dr. Glassman and Shaun

Richard Schiff in The Good Doctor (Image credit: ABC/Jeff Weddell)

Earlier in the episode, Lea tries her best to break the ice between Glassman and Shaun while in the elevator together. She lets Glassman know how much baby Steve loves the blanket that Glassman gifted him (replete with his name embroidered). It is a tender moment that makes more headway than it first appears.

Toward the premiere's ending, Glassman — still reeling from learning the of his new role — makes his way home, where he sees Shaun in the hallway trying to soothe baby Steve. Dr. Glassman takes baby Steve to his place where Steve settles right down. Steve even gives him a little smile as they settle in for (a maybe quiet) evening.

New episodes of The Good Doctor premiere Tuesdays at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC. Episodes are available to watch on-demand the next day on Hulu.