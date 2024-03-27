The Good Doctor season 7 episode 4 recap: love is in the air

In The Good Doctor season 7 episode 4, Shaun (Freddie Highmore) needs a date night. Hence, the title of the episode is “Date Night.” And worry not, because The Good Doctor delivers on the promising title.

All of the medical drama's couples struggle to make space for their emotional and physical intimacy needs. Fans also get to watch the beginning stirrings of blossoming love. Someone hit the "new couples alert" button because it is happening, and I, for one, am ready for it.

Keep reading because The Good Doctor is healing hearts.

Love is not lost

Park (Will Yun Lee) and Morgan (Fiona Gubelmann) wake up together, noting their two-month intimacy drought. Ready to jumpstart things, Morgan initiates some "afternoon delight" in her office with Park before Lim (Christina Chang) interrupts. With their first attempt defeated, they make plans for a closet rendezvous.

Sadly for the pair, their romantic closet date takes one disastrous turn after another. All is not lost, though. Morgan and Park semi-argue, igniting their chemistry and proving the heat between them is far from extinguished. Mission accomplished.

At home, Shaun kisses a sleeping Lea (Paige Spara) on the cheek, and… she rolls over. Who can blame her? Shaun leaves her a sweet note. After reading it, Lea surprises Shaun in his office, sharing that she misses him too. Shaun suggests a karaoke night, and while Lea is hesitant to leave baby Steve, she agrees to the date.

Jordan and Park's patient

When it comes to working within interns, Shaun wants Dom (Wavyy Jonez) on his team, so Park gets Charlie (Kayla Cromer). Jordan (Bria Henderson) and Park's patient of the week is Nathan (Brandon Scott), who goes through a rapid litany of diagnoses before Jordan explains he is in crisis from his sickle cell disease.

Due to Nathan's stroke-like symptoms, they do an MRI revealing benign tumors near Nathan's brain stem called vestibular schwannomas. They are to blame for Nathan's imbalance and hearing loss. Removing the tumors runs the risk of permanent hearing loss. If Nathan loses his hearing, it will impact his ability to sing, which is his calling. Thankfully, Charlie researches and finds a solution: a bilateral endoscopic-assisted keyhole approach.

Nathan is still unwilling when Kalu (Chuku Modu) gives a poignant speech about embracing the unknown. Somewhat persuaded, Nathan asks Jordan for her advice. Jordan shares she believes God brought Nathan to the hospital to be saved; have the surgery. Nathan agrees, and the procedure is a total success with Nathan's hearing fully intact.

Shaun's patient

Shaun's patient Cam (Matt Angel) has two issues: a rebar in his shoulder and early-onset Alzheimer's. Cam's wife, Gilly (Erinn Hayes), is understandably distraught, revealing she is pregnant and reckoning with the quiet devastation of losing her husband while he is still alive. A potential treatment arises thanks to Dom and Asher's (Noah Galvin) brilliant brainstorming.

It initially appears to have worked until Cam lapses again. Shaun and Asher try to help a crestfallen Gilly come to grips regarding her husband's long-term care. Shaun asks how far along Gilly is in her pregnancy? Gilly immediately knows he is asking if she can terminate the pregnancy. Gilly is stunned into silence as Shaun tells her it is her choice.

Fast forward, and Gilly explains she previously had breast cancer and Cam moved mountains to care for her. Gilly knows she cannot take care of Cam and their baby. With a heavy heart, she tells Shaun she is going to end her pregnancy.

On his date with Lea, Shaun realizes Cam does not have Alzheimer's. He has a pinched nerve, blocking blood flow and causing Alzheimer's-like symptoms. Shaun elatedly goes to tell Cam's wife there is a treatment. Cam's surgery is successful, leaving Cam and Gilly to enjoy their future family together.

New couple alert(s)

Richard Schiff, Christina Chang and Bess Armstrong in The Good Doctor (Image credit: Disney/Jeff Weddell)

Kalu believes Jordan has a romantic type, and his astute observation resonates with Jordan. Charlie begins to zeroe in on what is really going on between them — they like each other (I knew it! Heart-eyes emoji time!). Later, Kalu brings dinner to Jordan while she is babysitting Steve. The sparks between them are hot enough to ignite the Murphys' apartment. They end the episode by chatting up a storm while donating blood, proving it's not the place, it's the people.

In related new couple news, could Glassman (Richard Schiff) and Lim's mom become an item? Let's back up a bit. Lim's mom (Bess Armstrong), is in town because she worries about Lim. It all leads to an emotionally explosive confrontation between mother and daughter.

In exchange for Lim attending two board meetings, Glassman agrees to take Lim's mom shopping. The duo bonds with the topic of parenthood stirring Glassman to open up, mentioning his late daughter. The ice is broken, and food emerges. Do crepes from a food bus count as a dinner date?

In the end

Asher and Jerome (Giacomo Baessato) were in such a good place in last week's episode. How did one 10-day work trip seemingly undermine all of their progress? A FaceTime call from Jerome puts Asher's worries to rest. Jet lag, not a loss of interest, has caused Jerome's inattentiveness. Jerome's heartfelt speech works, and they readily reconcile.

Meanwhile, Shaun and Lea's date may have been a slight fail, but it relaxed Shaun enough to save Cam. Shaun and Lea have a touching moment in bed, during which she helps him realize that missing more people means having more to love. Shaun ends the episode by saying their lives will never be the same after Steve. They will be better (I'm not crying, you're crying).

The Good Doctor airs on Tuesdays at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC and streams on-demand on Hulu the next day.