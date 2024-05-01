The Good Doctor season 7 episode 7 recap: Jordan's struggle with faith

The Good Doctor season 7 is (finally) back with episode 7, "Faith," though there is not a whole lot of faith to spare as things get underway. In fact, the episode deals with a lot of tough questions and even trickier solutions.

Here is what happened in The Good Doctor season 7 episode 7.

Crisis of faith

Shaun (Freddie Highmore) and Jordan's patient is Naomi (Zarrin Darnell-Martin), a mom needing a kidney transplant. Enter "Emmanuel" (Guillermo Diaz), who says he is a carpenter with one name, adopted on his father's side from Nazareth (the Nazareth) and is a universal donor.

Jordan immediately identifies a diagnosis: the man thinks he is Jesus, which Jordan sees as a huge problem. Dom (Wavyy Jonez), who reveals he was a theology major, explains why Emmanuel's claim is not that "crazy," using an allegory for how he sought answers after losing his mom. But back on the medical side, Morgan (Fiona Gubelmann) says Naomi needs the kidney — stat.

Emmanuel is ultimately cleared for surgery, only to collapse. Shaun deduces Emmanuel has a pheochromocytoma on his kidney, dumping hormones, explaining his mental state. After debating it, Jordan, Lim and Shaun agree Emmanuel needs the "pheo" removed first so he can donate with a clear mind.

Before Emmanuel's surgery, Jordan talks to him as if he is really Jesus. Jordan unleashes her pain, anger and grief over Asher's death under the guise of "God's plan." Their talk is successful. Emmanuel encourages Jordan to keep talking to God even if what she says is unpleasant.

When Emmanuel wakes up from his first surgery, he no longer thinks he is Jesus. His actual name is Carl, but now he decides against donating his kidney. As his surgeon, Shaun agrees. Carl is preparing to leave the hospital when he sees the worried kidney patient's family.

Carl tells Jordan his brain tricked him into thinking he was significant. In reality, no one cares about him. He asks Jordan about Asher and what kind of man he was. Jordan's eyes light up talking about her friend, and Carl changes his mind. He is ready to donate his kidney.

In surgery, Carl hemorrhages right after Lim (Christina Chang) removes his kidney. In a haunting moment, it's hard not to think of Park saying how he would like to die: go to sleep, cut to black. Is this what is going to happen to Carl? Instead, thanks to Jordan, Carl lives.

With Jordan's heart on the mend, she pulls down her sun visor, seeing a picture of her and Asher. She begins telling Asher about the patient who thought he was Jesus. She is not alone in making progress in grief.

Bucket lists

Also grieving Asher is Jerome (Giacomo Baessato). Kalu (Chuku Modu) reaches out to him, eventually presenting Jerome with Asher's bucket list and an offer to cross off items together. Jerome knows what he wants to cross off most — big spoon and little spoon tattoos that Asher wanted them to get. In the episode's closing moments, Jerome gets a tattoo of an entwined little and big spoon.

Elsewhere, Park's (Will Yun Lee) patient is in the hospital after his parachute landing did not go as expected. The man is also trying to cross items off his bucket list with his daughter, which they chronicle via social media. He was told he had 10 months to live but has survived for two months longer.

In more good news, the patient does not have a fractured femur. Picking between two surgeries, he and his daughter opt for a quicker recovery. Once on the table, Park discovers there may be a way to rid the patient of his tumor. There is a risk, though: it could leave the patient as a quadriplegic.

The dad is convinced he will not be able to "touch the sky" like he promised his daughter when she was little. After talking to Jerome, who wishes he could have foreseen his last day with Asher, the father/daughter duo agree to the riskier surgery. In the closing montage, the father (assisted by Park, Dom and Kalu) and his daughter make it to the top of Mount Umunhum. They all touch the sky.

Things get fragile for Glassman

Ruby Kelly and Richard Schiff in The Good Doctor (Image credit: Disney/Jeff Weddell)

As Glassman (Richard Schiff) worries about pending imaging results, he treated a patient (Ruby Kelly) he suspects might have a condition despite manifesting as a drug seeker. After running tests, Glassman suggests Chiari Zero.

Lim (Christina Chang) is unconvinced, suspecting Glassman's late daughter is hindering his objectivity. It turns out that Glassman is correct. Lim warns him that the patient has Chiari Zero and is an addict, both of which need addressing.

Glassman is waiting for the young woman when she wakes up. He successfully offers distraction over more morphine before receiving an ominous call from imaging. He asks if they are certain. Convinced, Glassman requests a copy and hangs up. Ever the diligent doctor, he returns to sit and watch TV with his patient. A concerned-looking Lim watches them from outside the room.

Nanny drama

Lea (Paige Spara) shares with Morgan that she has found baby Steve's dream nanny. After finalizing things with Shaun, Lea learns Morgan hired the nanny as well. Let the mom drama begin! Park suggests peace talks, which break down until Shaun suggests a hospital daycare.

By the episode's end, the nanny has settled in with each couple's baby. Lea is happy with Steve’s adjustment. Shaun takes it another way. Is Steve showing early signs of autism?

Find out when another new episode of The Good Doctor's final season airs on Tuesday at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC. Catch up with previous episodes of The Good Doctor on Hulu.