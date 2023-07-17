EastEnders spoilers: Is Stacey Slater in GRAVE DANGER from Theo?

Stacey Slater doesn't realise her private client is closer than she thinks.

Stacey Slater fears she has a stalker after unnerving messages from her private client in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Stacey Slater has calmed down a bit after her row with Martin Fowler about her Secret Cam account.

Realising that he's worried she's getting involved in something dodgy, she explains to him exactly what happens in her cam work 'dates' in a bid to put his mind at rest.

As Stacey assures Martin that her mystery client is probably some "sad old man", Theo Hawthorne is sitting nearby eating his sandwiches.

Creepy teacher Theo has been secretly paying Stacey for Secret Cam dates while pretending to be her friend.

Overhearing Stacey's words, Theo is silently fuming and it's not good news for Stacey...

She's left stunned when her private client makes a shocking sexual request and she has NO idea that it's Theo.

Things get even worse when Martin makes an upsetting discovery on her laptop and the situation blows up.

Later, Stacey gets another message from her client, who makes it clear he knows all sorts of things about her private life.

Eve Unwin warns Stacey that her client must be someone she knows and she is TERRIFIED...

Kim Fox has found a new way to engage with her followers. (Image credit: BBC)

Kim Fox tells an alarmed Howie Danes that she's going to talk about her mental health struggles on her Kimfluencer channel.

When it's clear he disapproves, a hurt Kim accuses him of not being happy with the changes she's making in her attitude to life.

Keen to reassure her, Howie insists that he thinks her investment in getting well is amazing and he's only concerned about Kim's vulnerability after suffering so much with her PTSD and anxiety.

He points out that some people online can be really nasty and he doesn't want her to get hurt.

Will it make Kim think twice about opening up publicly?

Alfie Moon has been struggling to find work after losing his shifts at The Vic. (Image credit: BBC)

Alfie Moon is down in the dumps trying to get himself a job after failing at every turn in the Square.

He was left struggling financially after new Queen Vic landlady Elaine Peacock fired him from his bar work job back in May before the arrival of Elaine's fiance George Knight and his daughters Gina Knight and Anna Knight.

Always looking on the bright side, chippie worker Freddie Slater encourages Alfie to use the power of positive thinking to turn around his fortunes.

Taking Freddie's words to heart, he tries not to dwell on the fact he's been turned down by a raft of local employers.

Alfie's go at 'manifesting' good luck seems to do the trick when he's contacted by the bookies!

Their first choice candidate turned out to be a no show, and as second choice, they offer him the job instead.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.