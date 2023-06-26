EastEnders spoilers: Kim Fox faces JAIL as her day in court arrives

Denise comforts Kim who is due in court.

Kim Fox is nervous as she gets ready to face the judge as her day in court arrives in Monday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30pm on BBC One - see our TV Guide for full listings).

She’s convinced she’s going to jail and she’s in a right state about it, even though Denise and Howie try to calm her down.

Worried Howie admits to Denise that they can’t afford the counselling that Kim so desperately needs. Dee gives him £500 but Jack hits the roof when he notices the cash missing from their account. Oops!

At court, Denzel gives his evidence, and then the footage from the crash is played – giving Kim a full-on panic attack.

Will she go to JAIL?

Everyone's worried as Kim takes to the witness stand. (Image credit: BBC)

Elaine asks Anna and Gina to be her bridesmaids but her stepdaughters-to-be aren’t keen. George tells her to give them time, and when Kathy gives Elaine a pep talk, she makes a decision – the wedding is OFF!

But not for good - phew! Elaine announces she’s delaying her wedding plans to take the pressure off.

Elaine's wedding plans hit a snag when she asks the girls to be bridesmaids. (Image credit: BBC)

Lily’s not feeling well as the family conference approaches and the midwife discovers the young mum-to-be has high blood pressure.

Lil’s told to stay off school until her baby is born. She’s upset about it worried about missing school and being bored at home, but Martin steps in to reassure her.

Martin's quick to calm Lily's worries about the family conference. (Image credit: BBC)

There’s a poignant moment when Lola’s loved ones gather at the salon on what would have been her 27th birthday.

Denise is emotional as she unveils a plaque on Lola's chair at the salon on what would have been her 27th birthday. (Image credit: BBC)

Denise is emotional as she unveils a touching memorial plaque on Lola’s chair.

EastEnders continues on Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.