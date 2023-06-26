EastEnders spoilers: Kim Fox faces JAIL as her day in court arrives
Airs Monday 3 July at 7.30pm 2023 on BBC One.
Kim Fox is nervous as she gets ready to face the judge as her day in court arrives in Monday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30pm on BBC One - see our TV Guide for full listings).
She’s convinced she’s going to jail and she’s in a right state about it, even though Denise and Howie try to calm her down.
Worried Howie admits to Denise that they can’t afford the counselling that Kim so desperately needs. Dee gives him £500 but Jack hits the roof when he notices the cash missing from their account. Oops!
At court, Denzel gives his evidence, and then the footage from the crash is played – giving Kim a full-on panic attack.
Will she go to JAIL?
Elaine asks Anna and Gina to be her bridesmaids but her stepdaughters-to-be aren’t keen. George tells her to give them time, and when Kathy gives Elaine a pep talk, she makes a decision – the wedding is OFF!
But not for good - phew! Elaine announces she’s delaying her wedding plans to take the pressure off.
Lily’s not feeling well as the family conference approaches and the midwife discovers the young mum-to-be has high blood pressure.
Lil’s told to stay off school until her baby is born. She’s upset about it worried about missing school and being bored at home, but Martin steps in to reassure her.
There’s a poignant moment when Lola’s loved ones gather at the salon on what would have been her 27th birthday.
Denise is emotional as she unveils a touching memorial plaque on Lola’s chair.
EastEnders continues on Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.
Kerry is a writer, author and editor with a lifelong love of the soaps, a passion for TV drama of all kinds, and an obsessive devotion to Strictly Come Dancing.
She was features editor of All About Soap magazine for more than a decade, covering every bit of excitement from all the UK soaps and the Aussies and still writes about all the juiciest gossip from the Street, the Square and the Dales whenever she can.
Kerry’s also an author of historical fiction, and her two jobs collided when she got the chance to write two novels based on Emmerdale, and the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families, during WW2.