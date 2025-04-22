Home and Away spoilers: WHY have John and Irene fallen out?
Airs Tuesday 29 April 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
John Palmer (played by Shane Withington) has been a big support for Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) since her alcohol relapse on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
John and friend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) drove Irene back to Summer Bay after she left the alcohol rehab clinic.
However, now there is tension between the friends and Irene seems to be avoiding John!
John is unsure what he has done WRONG.
He downloads with his Surf Club co-worker, Dana Matheson (Ally Harris), about what's going on with Irene.
But even Dana, who lives under the same roof as Irene, is unsure why she is actively trying to avoid him.
Can Dana come-up with a plan to help reunite the friends?
Could Senior Constable Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) soon be back on the beat around the Bay?
Now that copper Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) has announced her plan to move to the city, Cash is in the running to replace her at Yabbie Creek Police Station.
However, Cash is reluctant to pursue the role.
WHY?
Meanwhile, Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto) is enjoying her new job working at Salt.
Will some space from working alongside boyfriend Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) at the board shop help the couple get their rocky relationship back on track?
