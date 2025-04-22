Home and Away spoilers: WHY have John and Irene fallen out?

By published

Airs Tuesday 29 April 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.

Home and Away spoilers, John Palmer
John is determined to find out why Irene is avoiding him on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

John Palmer (played by Shane Withington) has been a big support for Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) since her alcohol relapse on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

John and friend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) drove Irene back to Summer Bay after she left the alcohol rehab clinic.

However, now there is tension between the friends and Irene seems to be avoiding John!

John is unsure what he has done WRONG.

He downloads with his Surf Club co-worker, Dana Matheson (Ally Harris), about what's going on with Irene.

But even Dana, who lives under the same roof as Irene, is unsure why she is actively trying to avoid him.

Can Dana come-up with a plan to help reunite the friends?

Home and Away spoilers, John Palmer, Dana Matheson

Can Dana help repair the friendship fallout between John and Irene on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Could Senior Constable Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) soon be back on the beat around the Bay?

Now that copper Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) has announced her plan to move to the city, Cash is in the running to replace her at Yabbie Creek Police Station.

However, Cash is reluctant to pursue the role.

WHY?

Meanwhile, Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto) is enjoying her new job working at Salt.

Will some space from working alongside boyfriend Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) at the board shop help the couple get their rocky relationship back on track?

Home and Away spoilers, Cash Newman

Why is Cash reluctant to pursue a job promotion on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away spoilers, Levi Fowler, Abigail Fowler

Levi is happy to see his sister Abigail settle into a new job at Salt on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5

Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5

Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5

Simon Timblick
Simon Timblick
Writer

Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.

Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)

And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about home and away

Home and Away spoilers: Why does Abigail QUIT her job at the board shop?

Home and Away spoilers: Irene is back in Summer Bay...

Hollyoaks spoilers: Sienna Blake makes a SHOCKING accusation about Cleo!
See more latest
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch