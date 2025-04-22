Home and Away spoilers: Why does Abigail QUIT her job at the board shop?
Airs Monday 28 April 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Abigail Fowler (played by Hailey Pinto) is keeping a close eye on her boyfriend, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
She's having some trust issues after jumping to the WRONG conclusion that Mali cheated on her with his ex-girlfriend, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier).
However, Mali does not appreciate having his every move monitored and there is definite tension between the couple.
Determined to work on her trust issues, Abigail decides she needs some space from Mali...
Are they about to BREAK-UP?
Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is back home after a visit to see her mum.
She's looking forward to spending some quality time with her man, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey).
However, Mackenzie soon finds herself caught-up in drama on the homefront.
Mali is looking for advice about his relationship with Abigail.
While, Mackenzie's employee, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), demands she deal with the staffing crisis at Salt.
So much for a happy homecoming!
Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) is struggling to readjust to life in Summer Bay after leaving the rehab clinic.
She's already missing the daily routine that rehab offered.
Plus, she's feeling under pressure from her well-meaning friends, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and John Palmer (Shane Withington).
Can Irene's beach house lodger, Dana Matheson (Ally Harris), help Irene get back on track?
