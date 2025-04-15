Home and Away spoilers: Will Abigail's trust issues WRECK her romance?

Is Abigail about to push boyfriend Mali away because of her insecurities on Home and Away?

Abigail Fowler (played by Hailey Pinto) is having some serious trust issues in her relationship with Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Abigail got the WRONG idea after seeing Mali share a hug with his ex-girlfriend, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier).



But Mali is feeling equally annoyed that his girlfriend doesn't trust him.



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, copper Rose has some BIG news to share with her friends.

She has decided to sign-up for a detective training course in the city and will be leaving Summer Bay!



Mali goes to congratulate Rose on her career move, while Abigail watches from afar...



Unfortunately, Abigail's insecurities get the better of her again and she struggles to deal with seeing the close connection between Mali and Rose.

The next day, Rose decides to do some damage control between Mali and Abigail.



But when she approaches Abigail for a heart-to-heart, will Rose accidentally leave Abigail feeling even less trusting of Mali then before?

Abigail is feeling insecure over the connection between Mali and his ex-girlfriend Rose on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Rose has some BIG news to share about her future on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) never expected to be checking herself into a rehab clinic.



But now, after spending a few months there receiving help for her alcohol addiction, Irene is worried about leaving rehab and returning to her real life in Summer Bay.



John Palmer (Shane Withington) visits Irene again.

He is determined to find out the REAL reason behind Irene's reluctance to return home.



Can John convince Irene to take the next step and get ready for life back in the Bay?

Is Irene ready to return home to Summer Bay on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

