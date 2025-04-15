Home and Away spoilers: Will Abigail's trust issues WRECK her romance?

By published

Airs Thursday 24 April 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.

Home and Away spoilers, Abigail Fowler
Is Abigail about to push boyfriend Mali away because of her insecurities on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Abigail Fowler (played by Hailey Pinto) is having some serious trust issues in her relationship with Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Abigail got the WRONG idea after seeing Mali share a hug with his ex-girlfriend, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier).

But Mali is feeling equally annoyed that his girlfriend doesn't trust him.

On today's episode of the Aussie soap, copper Rose has some BIG news to share with her friends.

She has decided to sign-up for a detective training course in the city and will be leaving Summer Bay!

Mali goes to congratulate Rose on her career move, while Abigail watches from afar...

Unfortunately, Abigail's insecurities get the better of her again and she struggles to deal with seeing the close connection between Mali and Rose.

The next day, Rose decides to do some damage control between Mali and Abigail.

But when she approaches Abigail for a heart-to-heart, will Rose accidentally leave Abigail feeling even less trusting of Mali then before?

Home and Away spoilers, Mali Hudson, Rose Delaney

Abigail is feeling insecure over the connection between Mali and his ex-girlfriend Rose on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away spoilers, Rose Delaney, Mali Hudson

Rose has some BIG news to share about her future on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) never expected to be checking herself into a rehab clinic.

But now, after spending a few months there receiving help for her alcohol addiction, Irene is worried about leaving rehab and returning to her real life in Summer Bay.

John Palmer (Shane Withington) visits Irene again.

He is determined to find out the REAL reason behind Irene's reluctance to return home.

Can John convince Irene to take the next step and get ready for life back in the Bay?

Home and Away spoilers, John Palmer, Irene Roberts

Is Irene ready to return home to Summer Bay on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)
Lynne McGranger Says Goodbye To Home and Away After 33 Years | This Morning - YouTube Lynne McGranger Says Goodbye To Home and Away After 33 Years | This Morning - YouTube
Watch On

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5

Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5

Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5

Simon Timblick
Simon Timblick
Writer

Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.

Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)

And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.

