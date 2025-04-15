Home and Away spoilers: Irene gets some surprise visitors in rehab!

Leah and John check-in on troubled Irene at the rehab clinic on Home and Away.

It's been a few months now since relapsed alcoholic Irene Roberts (played by Lynne McGranger) checked herself into a rehab clinic on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings.



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Irene's friends, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and John Palmer (Shane Withington) are surprised when they hear she has declined an invitation to Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) and Harper Matheson's (Jessica Redmayne) upcoming wedding.



Leah and John visit Irene at the rehab clinic and try to find out why she is reluctant to attend the wedding.



Irene is planning to return to Summer Bay, right?



There is clearly something troubling Irene.



Can John and Leah get to the bottom of what is causing Irene to feel so afraid?

John and Leah visit Irene at the rehab centre on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) is alarmed when she hears Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is going to QUIT as Best Man for Tane and Harper's wedding!



Dana's sister Harper is going to be very disappointed when she finds out.



Dana attempts to do some damage control and visits copper Cash at the Police Station to find out what is going on.



As the Maid Of Honour and Best Man, Dana and Cash have a duty to make this wedding as special as possible.



But can Dana convince Cash to get back onboard?

WHY has Cash changed his mind about being Best Man for Harper and Tane's wedding on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5

Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5

Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5