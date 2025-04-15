Home and Away spoilers: Irene is back in Summer Bay...

Irene wonders if she has made a mistake returning to Summer Bay on Home and Away...

Irene Roberts (played by Lynne McGranger) has reluctantly decided to leave the rehab clinic and return to Summer Bay on Home and Away



However, recovering alcoholic Irene is nervous about going back to her old life and any painful reminders of where things went WRONG before.



Irene's well-meaning friends, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and John Palmer (Shane Withington) are not helping matters either.



She's feeling under pressure being told what to do by the pair of 'em!



Later, Irene overhears and concerned friends talking about her.



She realises she has taken a BIG step leaving the rehab clinic.

Is she really ready for everything that comes from leaving rehab?

Irene is feeling under pressure from well-meaning friends John and Leah on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) and his girlfriend, Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto), attempt to talk through their troubles.



Abigail is still feeling insecure over the connection between Mali and his ex-girlfriend, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier).



However, Mali is annoyed by Abigail's lack of trust and that she is clearly now watching his every move.



Abigail asks Mali if he will move back into the farmhouse.



But he soon suspects it's because Abigail wants to keep a closer eye on him.



Later, down-in-the-dumps Abigail returns home and tells her big brother Levi (Tristan Gorey) that she may have just broken-up with Mali...

