EastEnders spoilers: Linda Carter discovers a SHOCK secret!

Linda Carter is on a mission to get George Knight out of the Vic in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Linda Carter is struggling to cope with suddenly having a flat full of strangers, as mum Elaine Peacock settles in boyfriend George Knight and his daughters Gina Knight and Anna Knight!

Not only has George taken over the pub flat, he's also dabbling in pub business.

When Linda finds out that Phil Mitchell has arranged a meeting with ex-boxer George to talk about a collaboration with the Boxing Den, her nose is put out of joint.

A loved up Elaine reveals that Gina and Anna's mum abandoned the nine years ago and hasn't been heard of since and it gets Linda's mind whirring.

On guard for anything suspicious that the newcomer may be up to, Linda then overhears George talking on the phone and she makes a shock discovery...

It's clear that he's not managed to sell his bar in Marbella yet, which means no money to put into The Queen Vic, despite Elaine's promises.

Seeing it as an opportunity to get rid of George and his daughters, Linda tells them to get out of her pub.

But in a shock twist, George turns to Elaine in front of a packed bar and proposes!

What will Elaine say?

Sharon Mitchell has a new business plan up her sleeve (Image credit: BBC)

Ben Mitchell is determined to sell the Arches to Sharon Watts, despite opposition from his dad Phil Mitchell.

Suspicious as to why his ex-wife Sharon is suddenly taking an interest in the mechanics business, Phil confronts her to find out what she's up to.

Phil is in for a big shock when Sharon reveals the real reason behind the deal with Ben...

She's forced to confess that she's buying the garage to set fiance Keanu Taylor up in business.

The last thing that Phil wants is his former nemesis Keanu getting a proper foothold in the Square.

Will Nish Panesar catch Suki Panesar with Eve Unwin? (Image credit: BBC)

Nish Panesar tells wife Suki Panesar he'll be out for some time as he's got some business to attend to.

Seeing a chance for some alone time with her lover Eve Unwin, Suki invites her round for some fun.

But the couple's time together is cause for alarm when when they hear Nish coming home early!

Thinking fast, Eve sneaks into the cupboard under the stairs and from her hiding place she overhears Nish setting up a dodgy deal.

After escaping the house without being found by Nish, Eve later catches up with Suki.

She shares what she knows about the dodgy deal and points out that armed with the information, it's a chance to get rid of Nish for good...

What is Eve planning to do?

Freddie Slater and Bobby Beale are hoping to score! (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Freddie Slater and Bobby Beale are completely smitten with newcomers Anna and Gina and make an awkward attempt to flirt with them when they pop into the chippie for a fish supper!

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.