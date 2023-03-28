EastEnders casts new family who could have HUGE link to flash-forward murder

There's trouble brewing in EastEnders as the Knight family arrives to take over the Vic in EastEnders.

Linda Carter's (Kellie Bright) 'knight in shining armour' has seemingly been exposed in EastEnders as a new family is set to take over the Vic with a possible link to the Christmas flash-forward murder.

There's trouble coming in EastEnders as the Knight family are heading into The Queen Victoria as landlady Linda struggles to manage the boozer since losing the love of her life Mick Carter (Danny Dyer).

While Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and the Panesars have been battling to share the iconic pub with Linda, they're clueless to the fact that Linda is secretly teaming up with her mother, Elaine Peacock, who will be bringing her new lover, George Knight, and his two daughters, Gina and Anna, to the Square.

Colin Salmon will be taking on the role of George Knight, "a tough-talking and fiercely protective doting dad who heads up the Knight family." Colin is known for his role as Charles Robinson in three James Bond films and has also starred in Prime Suspect, Doctor Who and Resident Evil.

Harriet Thorpe will be playing Elaine, Linda’s "larger than life" mother, who is no stranger to running a pub. With a career spanning over four decades, Harriet has appeared in West End musicals and a number of TV shows including The Brittas Empire and Absolutely Fabulous.

The Knights are sure to cause fireworks in the Square. (Image credit: BBC)

Francesca Henry, who has appeared in Silent Witness and The Chelsea Detective, joins the soap as Gina, while her sister Anna, will be played by Strictly Come Dancing 2022 runner-up Molly Rainford. She is known for playing the titular role in the CBBC musical series Nova Jones.

The new family also bring with them their beloved Chihuahua, Tyson.

Throughout EastEnders, Linda kept making secret calls to an unknown person urging them to get the money to buy Mick's share of the pub. Fans believed that Linda was on the phone to her 'knight in shining armour', who would potentially buy the pub.

EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw previously teased that an unexpected 'knight in shining armour' would swoop in and save Linda from losing her home.

He said: "Linda's world has been thrown upside down by seeing a photo of Shirley with Dean, but she’s forced to focus on who her new business partner will be or face losing her home.

"Both Sharon and Nish are hoping to get the keys to the castle, but her knight in shining armour may not be who you think."

A knight is seen behind Stacey Slater in the flashforward episode. (Image credit: BBC)

And with the new family being introduced as the Knights, this could be a huge hint to the Christmas flashforward episode where a knight was seen behind Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) following the murder of an unknown male. Could George Knight possibly be the mystery murder victim?

Speaking of the Knights, Chris Clenshaw said: “The arrival of the Knights brings a new dawn to Albert Square. George Knight is a charming rogue and an old-school gent who dotes on his two daughters, Gina and Anna. George will take up residence in The Queen Vic when he joins his beloved Elaine, a powerhouse of a land-lady who knows just how to have fun.

"The couple will be joined by feisty, determined and demanding Gina, who is as sharp and cool as cut diamonds but with a temper that blazes like fire, whereas younger sister, Anna is fun, loveable, and big-hearted, but don’t underestimate her. George, Gina and Anna have been bound together for years and arriving in Walford is the fresh-start the Knights are looking for.

"We’re thrilled to welcome this hugely talented group of actors; Colin Salmon, Harriet Thorpe, Francesca Henry and Molly Rainford who will be immediately thrown into the heart of the Square, and we can’t wait for everyone to meet them.”

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.