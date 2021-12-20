'The Chelsea Detective’: all about the tense new crime drama starring Adrian Scarborough

The Chelsea Detective is another case-cracking crime drama arriving on Acorn TV soon. Best known for playing Dawn’s downtrodden husband Pete Sutcliffe in hit BBC comedy Gavin & Stacey, Adrian Scarborough is now getting suited and booted for his starring role as Detective Inspector Max Arnold in The Chelsea Detective, alongside Sonita Henry as Max’s colleague DC Priya Shamsie, plus Anamaria Marinca plays Max’s wife Astrid. See the police duo in action in our first look picture above and further shots below.

So here’s everything you need to know about the new detective drama The Chelsea Detective coming to Acorn TV this February...

You won't have long to wait for The Chelsea Detective. The first episode of the four-part series will launch on Acorn TV on Monday February 7 2022, with later episodes to follow weekly on Mondays.

Is there a trailer for ‘The Chelsea Detective’?

Sadly there’s no trailer for The Chelsea Detective yet but watch this space as we’re also dying to see Adrian in this exciting new role, so we’ll update this page as soon as one lands from Acorn TV….

‘The Chelsea Detective’ plot

‘The Chelsea Detective’ Max Arnold and his Streatham-born colleague DC Priya Shamsie, are very down-to earth and don’t quite fit in with the well-heeled residents of London’s most prestigious borough. In fact, most days DI Max Arnold, the son of a local bookshop owner, can be spotted tending to the plants on his houseboat just yards from some of the most valuable real estate in Europe.

Max is just getting back on his feet after separating from his wife, art dealer Astrid, played by Anamaria Marinca, yet his determination and quick mind make him the perfect person to dig deep into the dark underbelly of deprivation, violence, greed and murder that lies under the shiny façade of Chelsea’s glamour. He will leave no stone unturned to root out the truth and bring those responsible to justice, regardless of their wealth or status.

The Chelsea Detective series creator and executive producer Peter Fincham, an Emmy Award winner, says: “Working with Acorn, ZDF and BBC Studios to realise the vision for the series has been truly exciting. Chelsea is the perfect precinct for a long-running crime series – it’s known for its wealth and history, but there’s so much more to it than that. Our brilliant cast will be taking the viewers to unexpected places and meeting some unlikely characters.”

An Underground mystery in 'The Chelsea Detective'. (Image credit: Acorn TV)

‘The Chelsea Detective’ cast — Adrian Scarborough as DI Max Arnold

Adrian won our hearts as Peter Sutcliffe in BBC hit comedy Gavin & Stacey, whose volatile relationship with his wife Dawn (Julia Davis) kept everyone on their toes. He’s also starred in Killing Eve, Psychoville, the 2010 adaptation of Upstairs Downstairs and Mrs Biggs, alongside Sheridan Smith. Adrian played Claudius in the ITV2 comedy Plebs and starred as Dreamboat Charlie in Miranda. His film credits include 1917, The King’s Speech and Notes on a Scandal.

Max and Priya work together on crimes over four episodes. (Image credit: Acorn TV)

'The Chelsea Detective' cast — Sonita Henry as DS Priya Shamsie

Sonita is Max’s police partner DS Priya Shamsie who hails from Streatham rather than Chelsea. No stranger to a police drama, she played Daria Shubik in the BBC's series of Luther in 2019. Sonita has also appeared in the series Krypton, Breeders, Home and Olympus.

‘The Chelsea Detective’ cast — Anamaria Marinca as Astrid

Anamaria plays Max’s estranged wife Astrid, a local art dealer. She has previously starred in Holby City, Tin Star and Temple. She played Marta Kamen in the TV series Mars from 2016 to 2018 and has appeared in TV favourites such as Midsomer Murders, Doctor Who, Wallander and Silent Witness.

The pair have cases in the most fashionable parts of west London. (Image credit: Acorn TV)

‘The Chelsea Detective’ — the episodes and cases

Each feature-length episode of The Chelsea Detective covers a different case taking place in the exclusive west London borough.

Episode 1 on February 7

The detectives investigate the death of a lonely stonemason on the London Underground. The victim was a deeply troubled and devoutly religious man who believed he was being haunted by a spirit leaving him vengeful biblical messages. As DI Arnold and DC Shamsie uncover the truth behind his life, they start to realise the answers might actually lie in the real world.

Episode 2 on February 14

The next case follows the disappearance of a social media sensation who is married to the owner of an upmarket Chelsea eatery. Soon the investigation turns into a murder investigation and Max finds himself embroiled in explosive family politics.

Episode 3 on February 21

The third episode sees a popular security guard stabbed to death on a patch of waste ground. He leaves behind his terminally ill wife and at first it appears he died as a result of a drug deal gone wrong. However, as Max and Priya soon realise, nothing is as it seems.

Episode 4 on February 28

The final case of The Chelsea Detective is that of a teacher in a prestigious international school who is murdered at home shortly before he’s due to move to Japan. Although the teacher is said to have been well-liked, it seems there’s no shortage of suspects in his murder.