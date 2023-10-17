EXCLUSIVE: Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin reveal all their Strictly backstage secrets

It’s 8.30am and barely light, but West End star Layton Williams and his pro partner Nikita Kuzmin are already arriving at their south London dance studio for a full eight hours of rigorous training.

Over the last few weeks, the couple have waltzed and quickstepped their way into the hearts of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 fans, even making Strictly history by getting all nines from the judges in week two!

But it hasn’t been all hard graft. In between breaks in training, Layton, 29, and Nikita, 25, still find time to mess around, crack jokes and even relax with a spot of meditation!

What To Watch caught up with them ahead of rehearsals to find out more about their budding bromance and the exciting routines they have planned…

How have you found the training so far?

Layton: "Oh gosh, it’s been really intense, we probably do about seven or eight hours a day! Every Monday it’s like a big slap in the face – I’m like, okay how am I going to learn this new routine? It’s testing on the body for sure, but luckily I’ve had no injuries so far. As for blisters, I just crack on with them!"

Nikita: "We’re lucky because we just clicked straight away. Honestly, we’re just like two best friends hanging out. We goof around but then we focus on the job. I have such a good connection with Layton that everything just feels so easy."

Layton: "Yeah, we have a similar attitude in that we have loads of fun and then it’s time to crack on with the work. I can always sense when Nikita’s in that mood where he really wants to get things done, so that’s when I try not to mess around too much!"

Layton and Nikita has become good friends. (Image credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

You’ve already impressed both the viewers and the judges. But is there anything in particular you need to work on?

Nikita: "Layton just gets really over-excited with all the lights and the performance, so mainly it’s about trying to rein him in! I think what we need to work on right now is the feet and on just being calm and in the moment. The judges have noticed the energy being sometimes a bit too much in our dances, so that’s what we’re focusing on!"

Layton: "Yeah, I do get a little bit excited at times. In rehearsals even when I’m only 50 percent there with a dance I’m like, ‘oooh, that was cute!’ We laugh about it though. And anyway, who wouldn’t be excited being on Strictly?"

What’s been the most challenging dance?

Layton: "Probably the Viennese waltz in Movie Week. If you looked down at my feet we were literally running around the dancefloor. But then up top you have to look really relaxed and elegant. By the end I didn’t even know what was up, down, front or back or upside down, I was so dizzy!"

Nikita: "Yeah it was a challenge. But I think there are high expectations of us, so we really want to deliver every single week. Looking forward, I can’t wait for us to do something like Argentine tango or a slow waltz. We’re just excited to perform!"

Layton: "One hundred percent, we’re not here to mess about! We came to slay, no?"

Layton is loving every minute of being on Strictly. (Image credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

You got nines from the judges for your quickstep in week two. Do you feel the pressure to keep to that standard?

Nikita: "Yeah, the pressure is definitely there. But at the same time, we need to remember that each dance is very different and it’s a completely different routine. So it would be unfair to expect perfection every single week!"

Layton: "The more I listen to Nikita and to the judges’ comments the better things will get. But what adds to the pressure is that I don’t want to let Nikita down. I’m like, oh my god I don’t want to mess this up because I know he’s putting his heart and soul into bringing out the best in me!"

Layton, you’re clearly loving the whole experience, but have you had any pre-show wobbles?

Layton: "Definitely. The first week when we were doing the samba I had a bit of a wobble. I just saw my mum pop up on the screen and it just made me really emotional. I thought, oh my god I think I’m going to cry. Nikita just grabbed my hand and we took a little breath, then we went on stage and did the dance!"

Nikita: "In those situations, the most important thing is to just calm him down and not allow the nerves to get the better of him. We always just hold hands and kind of meditate together before each dance. That’s been our thing so far in this journey – just connecting together and creating a calm little bubble between us."

Layton says he gets a say in what costumes he wears. (Image credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Your costumes have been an amazing. Have you had any input into them?

Layton: "I try! I guess I’m a rare breed in this show – I don’t think any other boys have said, I want to dress as a girl on Saturday night! But I just want to be 100 percent me and I love that Nikita is unfazed by it all. I also love keeping the viewers guessing, so you never know what you’re going to get!"

Nikita: "If Layton wants to be in a dress or trousers or in drag I don’t really care. As long it makes him happy, that’s the most important thing!"

So have you secretly got your eyes on the glitterball trophy?

Nikita: "Ooh, that seems like a long way away! At the moment it’s about getting through each week and focusing on the next dance!"

Layton: "It’s not healthy for the brain to think that far ahead. It’s hard just getting through one week, let alone thinking you may have many, many more! But I know I’d be gutted to leave. It hit me after week three when we were in the bottom half of the leaderboard, and I’m not going to lie but I shed a tear. But it’s not about winning for me. It’s genuinely about continuing to enjoy my time on Strictly and have Nikita choreograph more iconic numbers for us!"

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 airs on Saturday nights at 6.35pm on BBC One.