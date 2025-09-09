Emmerdale spoilers: JILTED? Gabby reels as Vinny fails to show up for their wedding

Gabby learns Vinny's not turned up on their wedding day

Is history repeating itself for Emmerdale bride Gabby Thomas (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings)?

The wedding guests are gathered for Gabby and Vinny's much-planned wedding day, but there's a problem.

Best man Kammy panics as there's no sign of the groom, Vinny Dingle.

With Vinny being blackmailed by homophobic catfish Mike – who attacked Vinny and has been threatening to tell Gabby her fiancé is gay – Kammy is worried. His attempt to silence Mike has only made matters worse.

As the panic spreads among the congregation, Gabby arrives on her brother Arthur's arm.

It falls to Kammy to tell her that Vinny's vanished…

Has Mike struck again on Vinny's wedding day or has Vinny realised he just can't go through with it?

Is Gabby about to learn, and not for the first time, that her partner is gay?

Has Gabby been jilted?

At the surgery, Claudette wants to talk to Liam about his problem.

The GP explains that he's been having trouble holding in his wees and keeps getting caught short.

Though Liam reckons it's nothing, Claudette won't be dissuaded and books him an appointment to get checked out.