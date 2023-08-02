On Sundays in the fall, watching the NFL is a lot of people's top priority. There are multiple ways to enjoy games every week, whether it's the NFL on CBS or the NFL on Fox, both available through a traditional TV setup or with a streaming service. For instance, NFL games on Paramount Plus give fans access to their local CBS broadcasts. But what about another streaming service? Can you watch NFL on Peacock?

The short answer is yes. Peacock offers live streams of NFL games every week throughout the season, specifically the weekly primetime Sunday Night Football matchup. This is just one of the available live sports on Peacock, which also includes baseball, golf, college football, WWE and, in 2024, the Olympics.

But the NFL remains a major draw for the streaming service. Here is everything that you need to know about how to watch NFL on Peacock this year.

How to watch NFL on Peacock

Plain and simple, if you want to watch the NFL on Peacock, all you need to do is sign up for the streaming service through either of its subscription plans. Both Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus offer live streams of all live sporting events, including the NFL.

Peacock Premium is available for $5.99 per month ($59.99 per year), while Peacock Premium Plus goes for $11.99 per month ($119.99 per year).

The big difference between the two plans is actually what you get outside of the NFL and sports. Peacock Premium Plus is ad-free and gives you access to live stream your local NBC station, meaning you can watch any NBC TV show or other programming live as it originally airs. With Peacock Premium you have to wait until it becomes available the next day to stream. Again, this does not apply to sports, as both plans allow you to stream those live.

Can you watch the NFL on Peacock for free?

Unfortunately, Peacock no longer offers a free trial, so you cannot watch the NFL, or anything for that matter, on Peacock for free.

2023 NFL games on Peacock

It's good to know what NFL games you'll be able to watch with Peacock to make sure it is worth your investment. In a nutshell, any game that airs on NBC is going to be available to stream on Peacock. That includes the NFL Preseason's Hall of Fame Game, the 2023 NFL Kickoff, the weekly Sunday Night Football game and NBC's annual Thanksgiving game.

In addition, for the first time, Peacock is going to have a couple of games that are available exclusively on the streaming service. That includes a Saturday night football game in week 16 between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers and an NFL Wildcard playoff game, the first time a streaming service has exclusively had a game.

To give you a big picture, here are all the games that are going to be available to watch on Peacock during the 2023 NFL season:

*all games start at 8:20 pm ET/5:20 pm PT unless otherwise noted

NFL Hall of Fame Game : Green Bay Packers vs Cleveland Browns, August 3, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT

: Green Bay Packers vs Cleveland Browns, August 3, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT Week 1 : Detroit Lions vs Kansas City Chiefs, September 7

: Detroit Lions vs Kansas City Chiefs, September 7 Week 1 : Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants, September 10

: Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants, September 10 Week 2 : Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots, September 17

: Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots, September 17 Week 3 : Pittsburgh Steelers vs Las Vegas Raiders, September 24

: Pittsburgh Steelers vs Las Vegas Raiders, September 24 Week 4 : Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets, October 1

: Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets, October 1 Week 5 : Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers, October 8

: Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers, October 8 Week 6 : New York Giants vs Buffalo Bills, October 15

: New York Giants vs Buffalo Bills, October 15 Week 7 : Miami Dolphins vs Philadelphia Eagles, October 22

: Miami Dolphins vs Philadelphia Eagles, October 22 Week 8 : Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Chargers, October 29

: Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Chargers, October 29 Week 9 : Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals, November 5

: Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals, November 5 Week 10 : New York Jets vs Las Vegas Raiders, November 12

: New York Jets vs Las Vegas Raiders, November 12 Week 11 : Minnesota Vikings vs Denver Broncos, November 19

: Minnesota Vikings vs Denver Broncos, November 19 Week 12 : San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks, November 23

: San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks, November 23 Week 12 : Baltimore Ravens vs Los Angeles Chargers, November 26

: Baltimore Ravens vs Los Angeles Chargers, November 26 Week 13 : Kansas City Chiefs vs Green Bay Packers, December 3

: Kansas City Chiefs vs Green Bay Packers, December 3 Week 14 : Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys, December 10

: Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys, December 10 Week 15 : Baltimore Ravens vs Jacksonville Jaguars, December 17

: Baltimore Ravens vs Jacksonville Jaguars, December 17 Week 16 : Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers, December 23, 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT

: Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers, December 23, 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT Week 16 : Buffalo Bills vs Los Angeles Chargers, December 23, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT

: Buffalo Bills vs Los Angeles Chargers, December 23, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT Week 17 : Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings, December 31

: Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings, December 31 Week 18 : TBD, January 7

: TBD, January 7 NFL Wildcard game : TBD, January 13, 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT

: TBD, January 13, 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT NFL Wildcard game: TBD, January 13, Time TBD

Games are subject to change based on flex scheduling.