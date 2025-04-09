The Da Vinci Code, now streaming on Hulu, is one of my guilty pleasure movies

Everyone has a guilty pleasure movie or TV show, whether it be reality TV, soapy dramas, action B-movies; we know they aren’t all that good but we find them endlessly entertaining and love them anyway. Well, one of my guilty pleasures is 2006’s The Da Vinci Code, which is new on Hulu in the US.

Dan Brown’s The Da Vinci Code was a phenomenon when it was published; a thriller filled with historical conspiracy theories that had readers flying through the pages until the book’s big reveal. The movie was less heralded. In fact it was disliked by most, as evidenced by its “Rotten” 25% score from critics and — despite being a worldwide box office success — audiences, who only gave it a 57% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Yet I always had a fondness for The Da Vinci Code.

Directed by Ron Howard, The Da Vinci Code stars Tom Hanks as symbology professor Robert Langdon, who becomes entangled in the murder case featuring clues related to Renaissance figure Leonardo Da Vinci that lead to the unraveling of a conspiracy that has been kept secret for nearly two thousand years. Audrey Tautou, Ian McKellen, Alfred Molina, Jean Reno and Paul Bettany also star.

I won’t tell you that The Da Vinci Code is some misunderstood masterpiece that needs to be reevaluated, because then it wouldn’t be a guilty pleasure. But I’ve always found The Da Vinci Code to be entertaining, which is in stark contrast to most others. The big reason for that is because I really enjoy the history that is told in this story. Historical fiction, more accurately, as I would not suggest anyone try to use The Da Vinci Code as a study guide for class.

One of my favorite sequences in the movie is when Hanks’ Langdon and Tautou’s Sophie Neveu go to visit Sir Leigh Teabing (McKellen) for a lesson on the Holy Grail, the macguffin that is at the center of the movie. This extended scene is really just the three talented actors doing an exposition dump to fill the audience in on the main conspiracy that surrounds Christianity and Jesus Christ, and yet the little nuggets and ideas (and how they are presented) always got my attention (if not obvious before, this is where my nerd qualities really show).

The rest of the movie is solid enough, though the big twist that had readers shocked is predictable even if you haven’t read the book. Still, perhaps because I hadn't read the book when I saw the movie is why I have a fond memory of The Da Vinci Code. By all accounts Brown’s book is the superior format for this story, but the plot details that worked for readers still worked for me in the movie.

If you haven’t seen The Da Vinci Code movie or read the book, then maybe it’ll work for you as well. Take a look at the trailer below to get a sneak peek at what’s in store:

THE DA VINCI CODE - Official Trailer [2006] (HD) - YouTube Watch On

And if you do watch The Da Vinci Code on Hulu and enjoy it, you can also watch its sequel, Angels & Demons, also on Hulu right now.