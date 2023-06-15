There are fewer names bigger in the indie movie world than Wes Anderson, as the singular writer/director is known for creating wholly original worlds featuring star-studded casts. That is the case once again with Asteroid City, his latest movie that is now playing. But where can you watch it?

With the likes of Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Jason Schwartzman, Steve Carrell, Margot Robbie and more headlining Asteroid City, the movie is sure to draw the attention of those who may not be Anderson diehards. With that in mind we've got all the information you need on when, where and how to watch Asteroid City right here.

How to watch Asteroid City in movie theaters

Asteroid City is playing exclusively in movie theaters, but on a limited basis to start. The movie is only available to watch in Los Angeles and New York as of June 16 in the US, then expands nationwide starting June 23. And though some international markets are getting the movie on June 16, the UK is also going to have to wait until June 23 for the movie's release.

To find when and where the movie is playing in your area, check your local movie theater websites or get a wide view through Fandango , which shows you every location and time the movie is playing in your greater area.

If you're looking for ways to make going to movies more affordable, you should definitely check out our guide on movie theater subscription and membership programs, which provides details on movie theater chains (both US and UK) offerings that give you the chance to get discounted and free tickets, as well as deals on concessions.

Is Asteroid City streaming?

No, Asteroid City is not available for streaming right now and there is no information as to when it will be. However, if you want to prep for the time it does hit streaming, you are probably going to want to sign up for Peacock, which is almost certainly where it is going to make its streaming debut.

When info comes on the movie being available for digital on-demand rental and purchase, we'll share that here.

What else to know about Asteroid City

According to the official synopsis from Focus Features, Asteroid City takes place in a fictional American desert town circa 1955. Synopsis: The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.

The cast is absolutely stacked with stars. As previously mentioned, Hanks, Johansson, Schwartzman, Carrell and Robbie all appear, as do Adrien Brody, Hong Chau, Bryan Cranston, Willem Dafoe, Hope Davis, Matt Dillon, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Edward Norton, Steve Park, Liev Schreiber, Tilda Swinton and Jeffrey Wright.

As far as the reception for the movie, as of June 15 it has a "Fresh" Rotten Tomatoes score of 75% positive from critics. It is one of our most anticipated indie movies of the summer.

Watch the trailer for Asteroid City directly below.